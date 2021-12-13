Log4jShell, the security flaw that endangers your mobile

On December 10, the New Zealand Government emergency team raised the alarm about what was happening and that is that the libraries with files from various apps and servers were being used freely without any control. A gateway that was not located within the possibilities of cybercriminals and over which there would be no no extra protection patch in the face of such a threat.

A security hole that cybercriminals may have been using to extract information without our knowledge. An attack that affects millions of apps around the world and among which it is very easy that we have them on the phone or even that we have had them at some point.

With the vulnerability code CVE-2021-44228 and the name Log4j Shell, this hole may have allowed attackers to reach the data of popular services such as Minecraft, Amazon, Twitter and Cloudflare or Microsoft’s Mojang that we can all have on mobile. . Before long, the Alibaba Cloud cybersecurity team has already warned about the situation, initiating changes in the systems so that this problem does not escalate and implementing patches that do not bring the problem to user data and their smartphones.

What can happen to my mobile?

Although this may seem a bit too technical and has nothing to do with us, it is possible that our registration data or information used in mobile apps and in any of the aforementioned services it is affected or in unknown hands. Being able to get to know more about us than the bank or even controlling what we do with the mobile. But in addition to those services that are already working on reforms, there are many other applications in the application stores that are based on the same Log4j system and that if they are not updated they will expose even more data.

The developers of all the apps present in our mobile should act quickly and we implement from Google Play or the App Store all the updates of the services that we have downloaded if we do not want them to the problem in the smartphone becomes older. This is basically the only thing we can do, as well as uninstall those apps that perhaps we have on our mobile and we no longer even use one of the best recommendations to protect the mobile, eliminating more entry holes on the smartphone.

At the moment it is not known what level of damage it will reach, while the programming teams work around the clock to solve the situation and keep our data safe. In the same way, Google and Apple are also aware and it is not surprising that all their services are already protected or are doing it at the moment, as well as internally all the services to which they accommodate.