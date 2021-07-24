in the car category. A battle typical of the Dakar that has fallen on the side of the French, although by a margin of just one second after 180 kilometers against the clock. Thus,. For his part, Joan Barreda led both the prologue and the SS1 on motorcycles to beat Lorenzo Santolino by 1 minute and 23 seconds at the end of the first stage.

The car category had no prologue, so the pilots had to go out with the knife between their teeth 180 kilometers from the SS1. A section in which Sébastien Loeb was the fastest pilot at the controls of the BRX Hunter T1, although the difference with Nasser Al-Attiyah it was only one second. French and Qatari thus drew a direct duel for the victory in the absence of the two stages on Saturday, among other things because Mattias Ekström closed the special at 1 minute and 43 seconds. For his part, Yazeed Al-Rajhi gave up almost two minutes and Nani Roma finished above this disadvantage.

Joan Barreda has led both the prologue and the SS1 in the motorcycle category.

Doing a quick review of the rest of the classes, the Spanish Roberto Rodríguez is the first leader among the ‘Side by Side’ of the T3 category. The local pilot has surpassed Ronald Basso by almost five minutes, while the female Catie Munnings is third. Shorter are the distances within the T4 category between the leader Alexandre Re and the Spanish Gerard Farrés, since both have finished separated by 20 seconds. Kuwaiti Mshari Althefiri closes the provisional podium in a category in which Carlos Checa is tenth overall after giving up 10 minutes with the leader.

The roosters of the off-road scene meet in Baja Aragón 2021 Read news

The categories of motorcycles and quads have had a small special in the form of a prologue of just 5.2 kilometers to do hands. An almost testimonial section that has ended with the Joan Barreda’s best time. A result that has been repeated in SS1, with much more at stake. In fact, Barreda has surpassed Lorenzo Santolino by 1 minute and 23 seconds. Tosha Schareina closes the completely Spanish podium, since he finished 2 minutes and 5 seconds behind the leader. Further afield, Joan Pedrero is fourth ahead of Rui Gonçalves.