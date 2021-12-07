Later, we click on it with the right mouse button, which will open a drop-down menu. Here we select the option “Adjust text”. Now we select the style we want from the available options, with the exception of “In line of text”. For example, we select “Behind the text”.

Now we repeat the steps and in the context menu and now we select “Adjust page position”. When we do this we will check that an anchor icon called “Object delimiter” appears on the left side of the image. From now on we can edit the text and make modifications without moving the image from its position.

Block using content control

This function that we are going to see below not only blocks the image so that it does not move, but also prevents it from being deleted by mistake. To do this, the first thing to do will be to open the document we are working on and click on the Developer tab.

In the event that it is not visible, click on «File» and «Options». This will show us the «Word Options» and we click on «Customize Ribbon». In the list on the right, we mark the “Scheduler” box and click “OK” to save the changes.

Now in the Programmer tab, in the »Controls» section, click on the icon “Image content control”, inserting itself in the place where we have located the cursor.

Now we proceed to add the image we want to use. To do this we click on the image icon right in the middle of the Content Control. This will open a window to “Insert image”, we select it and insert it.

Using the Restrict Editing feature

Word has a tool called Restrict edition, through which we can protect any image with a password. In addition, the use of this function also blocks the rest of the content, so it is only recommended to use it when the document is shared and we do not want any changes to be made.

To do this, the first thing to do will be to open the document we are working on and add an image from the “Insert” and “Images” tab. Then we click on the “Review” tab and click on the “Protect” button. This will show us a small drop-down menu where we select the option of “Restrict editing”.

The Restrict editing panel will then open on the right side of the screen. Here we must have the checkbox Allow only this type of editing in the document checked, in the “Editing restrictions” section. Now, in the Start to apply section we click on “Yes, apply protection”. This will open a new window where we must enter the password and click OK. Simply, we must remember the password well to be able to edit or delete the image later.

Use the watermark tool

In the event that we use an image that is established as the background in our document, this option will allow us to remain in a fixed position while we edit the content, so that we cannot accidentally drag it.

The procedure is very simple and for which it will only be necessary to open the document that we want to edit. Later, we click on the “Design” tab and click on the “Watermark” button, which we find in the “Page background” section. This will open a list of options from which we must select “Personalized watermarks”.

Next, a new window will open from where we must select the «Image watermark» and click on «Select image». All that remains is to find and add the image we want to use. Click on Ok to save the changes and the photo should be reflected as a locked background in our document.

Block with fill effects

Another option that we have available to prevent the inserted photo from moving while we edit the text is through the fill effects. To do this, the first thing to do will be to open the document we are working on or, if necessary, create a new one. Later we click on the “Design” tab. Subsequently, we click on the “Page Color” button that we find in the “Page Background” section. Next, we click on “Fill Effects”, which will open a new window.

In this new window we must click on the “Image” tab and then click on the “Select image” section. We look for the image we want to add and click the OK button. This will include a background image using the fill effects that will remain locked and immovable as we write.

We also have the option of blocking an image using the “Header” and “Footer” function, which can be very useful if the image we want to fix is ​​represented by corporate logos as it will be reflected in the header. For this we must open the necessary document or create it.

Then we click on the document header, which is the upper area of ​​the file where the title is usually placed. Or we can click on the footer at the bottom, where we can see the page numbers.

Once we have enabled the Header or Footer, click on the “Design” tab. Later, we click on “Images” in the “Insert” section and add the desired photo or logo. Finally, we double click on the gray part of the window to close the section and we will check how the image has been embedded.

How to delete a locked image

Once we have fixed our image to the document, we may need to remove it for some reason. This is something that can be done easily depending on the method we have chosen. If this has been the anchor tool or the content control, we just have to click on the image and press the DELETE key on our keyboard.

If we have used the Restrict edition function, it will be enough to remember the password. We just have to click on the Protect and Restrict edition button. Later in the side window click on Stop protection. All that remains is to enter the password. Once the protection is removed, we click on the photo and press the DELETE key on the keyboard.

In the case of having used the watermark, it will only be necessary to click on the Watermark button and select the option to Remove watermark so that it disappears completely.

If we have used the Fill Effects tool, just click on the Page Color option and then click No Color. Finally, if we use the Header and Footer section, we only have to access it, select the image and press the DELETE key on the keyboard.