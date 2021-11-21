That we love Advent Calendars is not something that surprises anyone. And is that thanks to this format, we not only have the possibility of getting a lot of products, but it also gives us the possibility of discovering a good handful of cosmetic and makeup jewels that, perhaps, later, we can interesting to add to our toiletry bag in sale format.

Therefore, when it came to my hands the Biotherm Advent Calendar 2021 You don’t know the illusion that it made me because there are a lot of little things that I wanted to try, that I had not yet had the opportunity, and that are marrying my skin to perfection.





To begin with, the first glance is an absolute crush, an ode to the seabed who take so much care and from which they extract a lot of properties that they add to their products. A preciousness of packaging.





This year, Biotherm offers us 24 days of surprises. 24 great productions where you can find from the most iconic to the most interesting for skin care with cosmetics from facial cleansing, hydration and formulas antiaging perfect to take care of the face and suitable for all skin types, eye contours that revitalize your look, repair balms for hands and lips and even body care essentials.





Specifically, and for those who cannot stand the curiosity of those we can find (such as the one that subscribes), we have the following products: Biosource Nettoyant Peau Seche, Biosource Nettoyant Peau Normale, Biosource Lotion, Biosource Micellar Water, Biosource Total Renew Oil, Life Plankton Eye, Life Plankton Mask, Life Plankton Essence, Life Plankton Elixir, Blue Therapy Red Night, Blue Therapy Accelerated, Blue Therapy Soin Yeux, Blue Therapy Natural Lift Cream, Aquasource Cica Nutri, Cera Repair, Lait Corporel, Lait De Douche, Life Plankton Sensitive Emulsion, Aquasource Hydraplump, Aquasource Night Bath, Beurre De Levres Tube, Biomains Tube, Bath Therapy Hand Cream and Biocils Waterproof .

The truth is that I think it is a great gift with very top products for skin care and where to find perfect things to complete our beauty routine. As for the price, we find it reduced by 105 euros 68.25 euros.

Biotherm Advent Calendar

The product has been given to us for testing by Biotherm. You can check our business relations policy for more information.

