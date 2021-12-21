FIA, ACO and IMSA face the enormous challenge of fitting the new order of global resistance coherently. For this purpose, the hypercar -LMH and LMDh- must be the reference prototypes and given their technical specifications, it is only possible by ‘capping’ the LMP2 prototypes. It already happened before the start of the 2021 season and will happen again for 2022. In fact, the prototypes of the second category of the Endurance World Cup will see their power and the capacity of the fuel tanks reduced in order to guarantee adequate stratification with the top category. In this aspect, the main change will be the reduction of power in the Gibson 4.2 liter naturally aspirated V8 engine that is mounted on all LMP2 prototypes.

There are still no exact figures for the volume of power that the LMP2 prototypes will lose., although it is known that the capacity of its fuel tanks will be limited to about 65 liters. It should be remembered that this season the power of the LMP2 was limited to 400 kW -536 hp- one month before the start of the season in an attempt to ensure that the silver class prototypes could not outperform the LMH prototypes that were born. with a lower performance than the previous LMP1. The Oreca 07-Gibson, the only LMP2 model present at the WEC in 2021, ran on a 75-liter fuel tank. Beyond these two points, Adjustments to the LMP2’s weight, tires and aerodynamic packages are not ruled out.

Through a statement, ACO He explained: «Last season it proved that the simulations carried out were correct and that the changes to the LMP2 were necessary. On this base, ACO and FIA work with teams to make new adjustments. Hypercars this year have performed to their full potential, but with the arrival of new cars in 2022 and the consolidation of the ‘BoP’, their performance will be reduced. Consequently, the LMP2 will be subject to further adjustments by 2022. After several meetings and encounters with the representatives of the teams, it was agreed to reduce the power of the Gibson engine. What’s more, A low load aerodynamic kit will be adopted for the entire season, while the European Le Mans Series will use the standard».