

Nov 14, 2021 at 5:47 PM CET



Whoever was the coach who won the triplet with FC Barcelona last season, already has a new project. Lluís Cortés becomes the new coach of the Ukraine women’s team. The one from Balaguer has signed two years with two goals in mind. On the one hand, qualify for the 2023 World Cup. And, on the other, to promote the in the country to organize the Eurocup in 2025.

Cortés was left without a team in June when he left the Barça bench and, since then, the manager has sought new projects in Europe. Nevertheless, he will face some of his former players in September next year, as Spain and Ukraine are part of group B in the Qualifying phase for the World Cup. In the first leg, held on October 26, Jorge Vilda’s team easily beat the Ukrainians 0-6.