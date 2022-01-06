Jan 06, 2022 at 16:06 CET

The Spanish Lluís Cortés, a former Barcelona women’s coach, has been nominated among the three finalists to win The Best award for the best FIFA coach.

The Spanish coach, who won the triplet last season by winning the league, the Champions League and the Queen’s Cup, has been among the three finalists for the award for the first time in his career.

Will compete with Emma hayes, Chelsea manager, and Sarina wiegman, who has directed the Dutch and English teams. Precisely Wiegman is the current winner of the award and also raised it in 2017.

After winning all three titles in the 2020/2021 season, Cortés resigned from his position at Barcelona and now directs the Ukrainian national team.

This award is awarded based on the votes cast by an international jury made up of the current coaches and captains of the teams, a specialized journalist from each team and the fans registered on FIFA.com.

The delivery of The Best will be held on January 17 in Zurich (Switzerland).