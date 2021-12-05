Dancers from the Litz Afonso company in a file image. EFE / Yander Zamora



Havana, Dec 4 (EFE) .- Reflecting the solid cultural ties between Cuba and Spain through the fusion of Cuban, African and Spanish rhythms has marked the career of the Lizt Alfonso Dance Cuba company, which returns to the stage in its 30th anniversary with new projects after the pause due to the pandemic.

The celebration for the three decades of its creation begins with the show “Cuba Vibra” at the emblematic and remodeled Martí Theater -opened in 1884 in Havana-, the director of the group, Lizt Alfonso, declares in an interview with Efe.

The renowned Cuban choreographer announced that the show will be presented on a tour next year across the five continents and is part of the program for the festivities that also includes the show “Habana Fénix” and the revival of the musical “Amigas”.

“Cuba Vibra” is a show conceived in two parts that travels the Caribbean island to the rhythm of bulerías, mambo, rumba, cha-cha, bolero and other genres, using striking colors and music created and performed live.

THE BLEND SETS THE STYLE

Created in 1991 by Lizt Alfonso, the institution is one of the most recognized school companies in Cuba and the world with a professional career that includes presentations at the City Center (New York), the New Victory Theater (Broadway), the Shanghai Oriental Art Center (China), and other large squares.

Among the many accolades he has won is the international Spotlight award awarded by the US President’s Committee for the Arts and Humanities (2016), received at the White House by the then first lady, Michelle Obama, and the first Choreography Prize of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba for the works “Sincerely Federico García Lorca”, “Fuerza y ​​Compás”, “Alas” and “Elements”.

The renowned Cuban choreographer recalled in the dialogue with Efe that they began three decades ago cultivating Spanish dances in general, but over time they expanded their pitch and made their own style: “fusion dance.”

“It is the mixture of all the roots of Cuban culture: Spanish and African dances, and, in turn, using the rich Cuban School of Ballet that we have, modern and contemporary dance; all the theatrical elements of our culture “, explains Alfonso.

30 YEARS RENEWED

Among the projects for the 30th anniversary is the initiative created together with the Andalusian Flamenco School, an “inclusive and necessary” initiative that will be developed from January, according to Alfonso.

The objective is that anyone who wants it and likes flamenco can receive the methodological tools and deepen in this Spanish genre, he adds.

At his side, the president of said school, Luis Guillermo Cortés, who praised the talent of Cuban dancers, assured Efe that it was “mandatory” to be in the Caribbean country.

This Spanish school is present in more than 130 training centers in 34 countries and will now allow Cuba to be the center of Latin America, while showing an image of unity and strength for the benefit of flamenco.

“Cuba has all the elements: great professionals and a lot of talent,” says Cortés, who directs the institution dedicated to the training and certification of flamenco, a genre declared in 2010 by Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. EFE

NOTE TO SUBSCRIBERS: The decisions of the Cuban authorities in recent months have decimated the team of the Efe delegation in Havana, where currently only two journalists can continue to carry out their work. Efe hopes to be able to recover its information capacity on the island in the coming days.