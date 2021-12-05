Living with high blood pressure

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you consider that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

An initial diagnosis of elevated blood pressure can be disconcerting. We prepared a guide on how you should live with high blood pressure.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 1.28 billion people between the ages of 30 and 79 have high blood pressure. Of all of them, around 46% ignore their diagnosis. After a qualified specialist has determined the condition, you have to include a series of changes in your life. We teach you what to do to live with high blood pressure.

In general, controlling blood pressure is possible in the hands of a specialist. There are many things you can do to your advantage and, If you follow the prompts, you can lead a normal life. By doing so, you reduce the complications associated with this condition, such as heart failure and myocardial infarctions (among others).

How to live with high blood pressure?

As well points out Harvard Health PublishingAccepting the diagnosis of high blood pressure depends on many variables. The presence of symptoms that point to the condition, the severity of the diagnosis, and the nature of its causes are the most important.. Indeed, many people find it difficult to accept that they have high blood pressure.

People who maintain a healthy diet, exercise, and monitor their salt intake are sometimes diagnosed with hypertension. It is very important to assimilate the consequences of high blood pressure, the risks of not controlling it, and the benefits of maintaining the assigned medication schedule.

In this space we assume that you are following the medication assigned by your doctor. This is vital when living with high blood pressure, since although lifestyle changes are important; drugs are a very effective option. With that said, we leave you with some tips for living with high blood pressure.

Maintain a healthy weight

There is a very important relationship between weight gain and the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. Controlling fat tissue is always convenient.

Researchers agree that being overweight and obese are two conditions for high blood pressure. If you have been diagnosed with the condition, you should make sure to maintain your weight or, in case your doctor suggests it, lose the extra pounds. Learn more about this relationship in our article on overweight and hypertension.

Reduce the intake of tobacco and alcohol

The studies and the investigations have found a relationship between excessive consumption of alcohol and tobacco and an increase in blood pressure. Therefore, to combine your condition with your lifestyle you must reduce its consumption to a minimum. If possible, remove it completely. Remember that this will bring other benefits to your body and health in general.

Reduce sodium intake

The body requires a little sodium to function properly. I agree with you Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), its consumption should be about 2300 milligrams per day. This value applies to what is found in processed foods, meals you eat outside and what you prepare at home. Reducing your intake is an important part of living with high blood pressure.

Get regular exercise

Exists irrefutable evidence that exercise is good for hypertensive people. It not only allows you to control the condition, but also to lose weight or maintain it. You should preferably try aerobic exercise, although any type will be beneficial for you. We leave you with 5 exercises that you can include in your routine.

Avoid stressful situations

Sudden emotional swings also have a negative impact on controlling high blood pressure. The experts have found a direct relationship, so that managing your episodes of stress, anxiety and tension is a complementary part of the main treatment. Do not stop seeking help if you think that your emotional states can harm your blood pressure.

Maintain a balanced diet

The well-known phrase “we are what we eat” is very true in the context of high blood pressure. A healthy diet will always be beneficial.

Finally, diet is another essential component for living with high blood pressure. We have already pointed out that you should reduce your sodium intake. In addition to this, try to include a balanced amount of fruits, vegetables, legumes and vegetables. We leave you some ideas in our article on how to control hypertension with diet.

As you can see, and in a general way, you must follow the pharmacological indications and a healthy lifestyle to avoid the complications associated with this condition. Living with high blood pressure is a commitment that you must assume for life, since there is no cure for it.

What other things to keep in mind to live with high blood pressure?

The American Heart Association reminds all hypertensive patients that it is very important that they know the reference values ​​for blood pressure. Pay attention to the following values:

Normal: systolic equal to or less than 120 mmHg and diastolic equal to or less than 80 mmHg. That is to say: 120/80 mmHg .

systolic equal to or less than 120 mmHg and diastolic equal to or less than 80 mmHg. That is to say: . Elevated: systolic between 120 and 129 mmHg and diastolic greater than 80 mmHg.

systolic between 120 and 129 mmHg and diastolic greater than 80 mmHg. Stage 1 high blood pressure: systolic between 130 and 139 mmHg and diastolic between 80 and 89 mmHg.

Stage 2 high blood pressure: systolic greater than 140 mmHg and diastolic greater than 90 mmHg.

systolic greater than 140 mmHg and diastolic greater than 90 mmHg. Hypertensive emergency / hypertensive emergency: systolic greater than 180 mmHg and diastolic greater than 120 mmHg.

Everyone diagnosed with high blood pressure should have a blood pressure monitor at home. So you can have a daily, weekly or monthly control of these values; and turn to a specialist when they overflow the benchmark (especially in the latter case, as they can be fatal). We point out other things that you should take into account:

Use your mobile phone to keep track of the values.

Set alarms as a reminder so you don’t forget to take your medications.

Make sure those around you know that you have been diagnosed with hypertension.

Familiarize yourself with the symptoms of hypertension to act when they occur (seek medical assistance).

Make sure you drink plenty of fluids throughout the day.

Consider joining a support group for people with high blood pressure.

Try including yoga in your weekly exercise plan.

If you take into account these and other tips that we have already presented, then you can live with hypertension without this implying a reduction in the quality of life. Remember to attend the consultation with the specialist on a regular basis (between one and two times a year) to assess how effective the drug treatment is being.

