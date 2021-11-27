The current pandemic has begun to show the damage caused, such as the depletion of raw materials, which could be explained as a series of characteristics that cause a greater depletion, having a depletion within the primary sector, everything is modified, such This is the case within the shortage of video game consoles, due to the fact that there are not in stores although they continue to offer them.

The last two months of the year in Mexico and in most countries, are seasons where society generates significant consumption, due to all the dates of sales and discounts, as well as the celebrations that are prepared and celebrated during these days; However, world trade now faces a significant problem following the ravages caused by the current Covid-19 pandemic.

This dilemma arises due to the shortage of raw materials, which translates into a shortage of innovation and development of the elements necessary for the production of the devices, which in turn translates into a shortage of products in the store and a high demand from consumers, since these, contrary to the production, these stop.

The complaint

In social networks, this delay in the resupply of products was made known and evidenced, touching the specific case of video game consoles, where a user indicates to the Liverpool department store to sell a product and take longer than agreed in its delivery, after which the company, from the use of its official account, announced that it does not have the products, since the console in question is in the assortment process.

Within the thread of the complaint, the user under the name of @ChalioDMx, who occupied a post where Liverpool seeks to encourage consumers to make purchases with a discount of up to 40% within the celebration of Black Friday, to point out that He made a purchase and that the product is not yet in the preparation phase so far, this reason caused the complainant’s annoyance, to which Liverpool regretted what happened and told the user to keep an eye on the situation because They are in a resupply phase.

And by the time they are going to give me the console #XboxSeriesX #HaloInfinite ?? Or at least say that it will happen to those of us who buy it online pic.twitter.com/ziepOUxQSk – Chalio (@chalioDMX) November 26, 2021

These types of problems are not typical of a brand or a store, since in the same way in recent days it was announced that Play has a problem with the supply of chips for the development of new consoles, which again This translates to a loss of consoles, what does result in a conflict is the fact that stores continue to offer and offer products that are not available, since this could incur in a certain way with legal problems related to possible advertising misleading.

The lack of products during the season of offers and discounts, results in a general problem, since by not having merchandise to sell, it is not possible to invest in development and innovation and in turn in the reactivation of the economy of raw materials.

