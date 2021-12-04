A user has shown the recording of their security cameras, where it is appreciated to Liverpool delivery men throwing your purchase, a laptop.

The delivery industry was driven from its appearance, giving entry and birth to high-caliber companies worldwide managed to position themselves even as the most important in the world, such as Amazon. However, the arrival of the pandemic caused by Covid-19 managed to boost electronic commerce exponentially throughout the world and, consequently, the delivery system.

In accordance with Forbes, the decrease in mobility and the confinement of millions of people in Mexico, caused that the sales on-line will increase 81 percent more compared to 2020 (in food, shipments, parcels, etc.), resulting in a record of 316 billion pesos, that is, 9 percent of the retail sector in the country, where they were benefited companies such as Linio, Mercado Libre, Walmart, Liverpool, Wish, etc.

The confidence of the digital consumer increased considerably, with the result that more and more people choose to buy in the digital spaces of the different retail companies, thanks to the different advantages with which they are benefited.

However, on some occasions, users on social networks tend to report some inconsistencies in this type of service, where the products they buy are beaten, directly affecting the image of the brands.

A user on Twitter has warned Internet users, as he shows some in a video captured by security cameras delivery men delivering a product they bought, a laptop, which they left inside their home at throw it.

And did it break? Wey you can tell that he was going to release it slowly and then he threw it wtf – nana (taylor’s version) (@styfab) December 2, 2021

You missed them !!!! – • Vanessa Sánchez • (@ CinthyaSa7) December 2, 2021

Said event where the delivery men launch the computer of the digital buyer, has aroused nonconformity on the part of the client, and other users, since it seemed that he was going to carefully leave the delivery, but suddenly he launches it.

In this case, the consumer mentions that he has not checked if the computer presented any problem, since he is waiting for a response from the brand, an action that Liverpool has already begun by showing its presence to follow up on the case.

Hello Amapola, share your case via DM, we will gladly assist you. – Liverpool Mexico (@liverpoolmexico) December 3, 2021

A bad delivery experience On the part of the companies that decided to choose to integrate online sales into their services, it considerably affects the perception of the brand in the mind of the consumer, causing some mistrust and affecting their next purchase decision.

However, it is also worth mentioning the importance of brands being present on social media and following up on after sales experiences that users and consumers have, to achieve a better shopping experience in the face of inconsistencies presented.

Last week a user who bought a video game console from Bodega Aurrerá also showed her case presenting inconsistencies, since she received a package of toilet paper instead of her real order, however, the brand showed its presence, managing to decrease a little the negative impact it had on the brand and improving its purchase in a certain way.

Brands that present inconsistencies in their products or services can improve the shopping experience of users if they are shown giving their due post-purchase follow-up, achieving decrease the negative impact of the brand on the consumer’s mind.