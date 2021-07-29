Despite the changes in consumption derived from the Covid-19 pandemic, Liverpool reported income total for 37,537.8 million pesos, which represented an increase of 154.6% during the second quarter of 2021

According to its financial report sent to the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), its commercial income in these three months rose 8.3% compared to 2019.

“The performance of Liverpool stands out in particular, whose same-store sales grew 8.6% compared to the same quarter of 2019, although the level of traffic decreased 15%, below pre-pandemic levels“, Precise.

Regarding the average ticket the company declared that it is above almost 30% thanks to digital strategies such as marketplace, where cumulative sales exceed 80% growth, the sku’s have doubled, while sellers grew 60%.

“The results in our digital channel for the quarter showed the expected behavior in sales with a reduction of 25% given the challenging comparison base. Cumulatively, the digital channel reports a growth of 9.0%. There has been a growth boost in our App (Liverpool Pocket), which accounts for the majority of sales. The new customer base has increased more than 80%“, Detailed Liverpool.

Your financial report details that the operating flow or Ebitda corresponding to the second quarter of this year amounts to 6,066 million pesos.

Regarding the net profit, 3,020 million pesos were registered, managing to reverse the losses of 2,878.9 million pesos in the same period last year.

