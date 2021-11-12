There are an infinite number of health problems that a person can develop throughout his life. But while some cause very noticeable symptoms from the beginning, others take time to cause discomfort in patients. Within this second category is liver cancer, which is even considered a silent death. Everything starts from the fact that most cases are diagnosed when they are in advanced stages and the chances of survival are very low.

However, as part of the growth of this disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that by 2025 one million people will be affected annually.

While at present, the Ministry of Health (SSa) affirms that it is responsible for five thousand deaths each year. Although the most worrying thing is that the trend also continues to rise.

Hepatocellular carcinoma is the most common type of liver cancer in adults. This disease begins in cells called hepatocytes found in the liver. Each year there are approximately 800,000 new cases diagnosed, making it the sixth most common cancer and the second leading cause of tumor death globally. In Mexico, liver diseases are the fourth cause of death in the country, of which 98 percent are associated with cirrhosis and liver neoplasms.

On the other hand, there are risk factors that increase the possibility of developing liver cancer. One of them is cirrhosis, which is an abnormal scarring of the liver that prevents this organ from fulfilling its functions. Having hepatitis B or C also increases your risk because, if not diagnosed or treated in time, it can affect liver function. Fatty liver is another risk factor, either from excessive alcohol consumption or from conditions that increase the possibility of having it: obesity, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol and high triglycerides.

Most common ways for its diagnosis

Blood tests to measure liver function.

Imaging tests, such as a CT scan or an MRI.

In some cases, a liver biopsy is required to remove a sample of the tissue for analysis in a laboratory.

To choose the treatment, the evolution time, the general condition of the patient and the alteration of liver function are taken into account. It is important to mention that, without treatment, patients with advanced-stage disease generally survive between four and eight months.

To help prevent liver disease from developing into hepatocellular carcinoma, it is important to highlight the above risk factors and promote early detection. Identifying the disease early leads to better outcomes for patients.