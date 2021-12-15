Live live and up to the minute the last hour of the winter transfer market in the world of football. From SPORT we tell you all the major league moves with special attention to LaLiga Santander.
High, low, signings and rumors
Many news and many rumors that will mark the day to day of a hot winter informatively speaking. We started!
VLAHOVIC JUST THINKS ABOUT GETTING OUT
Vlahovic is also called to star in one of next year’s transfers. The young Serbian striker, who is leaving this season with Fiorentina, has all the numbers to leave Florence at the end of the season. The contract ends in June 2023 and he has no intention of renewing it. This is what the sports director of Fiorentina has assured in the ‘Repubblica’: “We have offered Vlahovic the highest contract in the history of Fiorentina, and this, several times. Both Dusan and his agent have made it clear to us that they do not want to accept it.“.
THE ATHLETIC WANTS TO FISH IN OLD TRAFFORD
Anthony Martial is one of the names that could leave Old Trafford this coming January. It did not count neither for Solskjaer, nor for Carrick nor for Rangnick, so the Frenchman would be delighted to go out to find minutes. Thus, and according to ‘Eurosport’, Atlético de Madrid is very attentive to its evolution to undertake its possible signing.
BRAKE TO POGBA
The Frenchman’s name, always related to the ‘big’ teams, had been linked to Barça in the last hours after the meeting between Laporta and Mino Raiola, the player’s representative. Even so, Paul Pogba doesn’t fit the standards that Xavi Hernández asks for his midfielders.
URUGUAY ALREADY HAS A NEW SELECTOR
After the dismissal of Óscar Washington Tabárez on November 19, the Uruguayan team has confirmed the arrival of Diego Alonso as the new coach. On January 27, in Asunción, Alonso will make his debut as head of the national team in the match against Paraguay for the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
AUBAMEYANG, OPTION FOR BARÇA
The Gabonese forward has broken relations with Arsenal and would be looking for an exit as early as January. Arteta has withdrawn the captaincy after some acts of indiscipline and Aubameyang would be delighted to stop at the Camp Nou. The Barça hopes that it is put to shot.
JOAO FÉLIX, “STAYED”
Enrique Cerezo, president of Atlético, assured ‘El Larguero’ that Joao Félix “It is non-transferable. We have bet on it”. The Portuguese player is not having the expected prominence, even more so after the signing of Griezmann and the duo that the French is forming with Luis Suárez.
ERIKSEN STAYS AWAY FROM INTER
As pointed out in Italy, the regulation of Serie A prohibits a footballer from playing with a defibrillator so Inter and Eriksen will agree to terminate the contract. Thus, the future of the Dane passes, almost certainly, through the Netherlands, where the regulations do not prohibit playing with a defibrillator.
PSG, ANOTHER OPTION FOR RÜDIGER
According to ‘Bild’, Leonardo would have met with the Chelsea player’s agents to try to seduce him for the next summer market, when he is free. PSG already showed in the last window that it is capable of seducing the players who end their contract a lot. Messi, Wijnaldum and Donnarumma arrived with the freedom letter. They want to do the same with Rüdiger.
DELE THERE WANTS TO LEAVE THE TOTTENHAM
The English midfielder has all the numbers to leave Tottenham in this next winter market. If a good offer comes in, of course. Dele Alli has been losing more and more prominence in the ‘spurs’ schemes for months, so he would have asked to leave now to have minutes. In his day, Pochettino wanted to sign him for PSG, but Daniel Levy stopped the operation. We’ll see what happens in this window …
RALF RANGNICK WANTS TO ‘CLEAN’ THE CLOTHING
In England they point out that the arrival of the new coach will mean an earthquake in the Manchester United dressing room. Ralf Rangnick plans a total cleanup, with up to six names likely to leave the ‘red devil’ box in the coming weeks. Is about Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson, Phil Jones, Amad Diallo and Juan Mata.
GALLAGHER STAYS IN THE PALACE
With the level exhibited at the Crystal Palace, Chelsea thought about recovering it from the loan so that it would be under the orders of Thomas Tuchel since January. However, according to the ‘Daily Mail’, the ‘blues’ will have to wait until July to have it back. And it is that in the assignment contract it was stipulated that if the player played more than 50% of the matches, that contract could not be broken.
THE CONDITION OF HAALAND AL BARÇA
And we start with what will be one of the soap operas of the year. What will Erling Haaland do? Will you leave Dortmund? Where? At the moment, Barça, one of the most interested clubs, has already put a condition for signing. Its incorporation is highly valued.
