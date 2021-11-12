Nov 12, 2021 at 10:26 CET

Drafting

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China and Prensa Ibérica organize the conference “Trade routes between Spain and China: the relaunch after COVID-19 & rdquor; this November 12. The event, which is broadcast in streaming through all the headers of Iberian Press in Spanish, has the presence of the Chinese Ambassador to Spain, Wu Haitao, who will give a keynote presentation on this topic. Javier Serra, general director of institutional cooperation of the Institute of Foreign Trade (ICEX) will also participate in the event, offering a vision of the economic-commercial ties between the two countries.

In a second part of the day, there will be a round table made up of decisive actors in this commercial link between Spain and China: Manuel García, president of INTERPORC, the Organización Interprofesional Agroalimentaria del Porcino de Capa Blanca, which represents the sectors of the pig value chain, CHEN KENG, President of COSCO SHIPPING Ports (Spain) Terminals SLU; Hong Kong-listed company that is a port investor; Marta Blanco, president of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations, international division (CEOE Internacional); LIU JIANJUN, President of ICBC (Europe) SA, Branch in Spain of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and José Ignacio Nicolás Correa, President of Nicolás Correa SA., Spanish manufacturer of industrial machinery.