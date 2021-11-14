As if incentives were lacking in this final stretch of the 2021 season, last-minute mechanical setbacks have added a little more pepper to the fight for the title between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton: the DRS of the reigning champion’s W12 did not pass the FIA tests at the end of the classification, opening more than the 85mm stipulated by the regulations, thus resulting in the disqualification of # 44 and thus forcing him to go out with the knife between his teeth to the classification at the sprint. Even so, go up the positions that go up, you will continue to drag a penalty of 5 positions for mounting a new combustion engine after doing the same in Turkey.

In the middle zone, everything is also to be decided: after the blow that Ferrari caused McLaren in Mexico, Carlos Sainz and his team seek to stretch the 13.5 points that separate them from the papaya formation to establish itself in the third position they currently hold in the constructors’ championship. For his part, Fernando Alonso will give everything and leave “attack” to try to become once again the featured driver of a session by sprint, the last of the year waiting to see how many tests with this format Formula 1 introduces in 2022.