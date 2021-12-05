In its special identity as one of the most controversial new Grand Prix in history, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix could be sportingly prominent in its inaugural edition. Today is the first day that Max Verstappen has the option to enter the Formula 1 history books as the first ever Dutch champion, the second Red Bull champion and the first driver to topple the dominance that Mercedes has. set in 2014. The odds, however, are quite complicated, and the events of the qualifying session indicate that the champagne is quite likely to remain chilled for another week.

From pole, Lewis Hamilton seeks to level the contest, with the possibility of regaining the lead if he scores nine more points than his opponent. In between will be his teammate Valtteri Bottas, whose work will be key to trying to stop a Verstappen who will have to retaliate for his accident in Q3. On this occasion, the Spanish drivers will not be so protagonists at the beginning, as Fernando Alonso will start from 13th position in his Alpine and Carlos Sainz from 15th in his Ferrari after his error in Q2. Still, Jeddah could lead to a mad dash that gives them a chance to score good points … or climb into the box again. All this under the lights, worthy of the best Ali-Baba epic.