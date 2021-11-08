Formula 1 finally formalizes today its return to one of the most vibrant markets that the sport had rediscovered in the last decade. After many months serving as a field hospital during the worst phases of the pandemic, the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez will once again have 20 cars roaring in a race that promises to be decisive for the fight for the championship. Placed 12 points behind leader Max Verstappen, Britain’s Lewis Hamilton starts with a two-place lead over the Dutch from pole, on a circuit that theoretically used to benefit the Red Bulls.

With his teammates in between, the mix can be explosive, especially for a Sergio Pérez who aspires to get on the podium in front of his fans. One of the main opponents will be Carlos Sainz’s car, who will start sixth in his Ferrari with the intention of beating Pierre Gasly on the track and being in that position of “best of the rest” that can take him to the drawer. Go down to 12th place to find a Fernando Alonso whose elimination in Q1 has been greatly minimized by multiple penalties, and who will try to reverse the Alpine’s lack of pace this weekend.