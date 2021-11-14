One of the most colorful, noisy and passionate hobbies in the motor world had not had the opportunity to enjoy high competition in 2020 due to the pandemic, but it has returned stronger than ever to vibrate as the occasion deserves in this Great Brazil Award, officially named since this year by the host city due to the lack of state support. Despite this, Interlagos has provided two very intense days that lead us to a race that could be decisive for the resolution of the World Cup.

Valtteri Bottas will start from a pole that he defended in the sprint race, against Max Verstappen who has an excellent opportunity to maximize his advantage over Lewis Hamilton. The Briton, doubly penalized for his illegal wing and engine change out of limit, will have to make up for what he lost from tenth place, with the podium being the goal to minimize damage. One of the drivers he will have to overcome is Carlos Sainz, who starts from that same third position with the ambition of obtaining another podium for Ferrari. At the same time, after losing places in the sprint race, Fernando Alonso will seek to reach the points zone from 12th place on the grid.