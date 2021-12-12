After more than 100 official sessions, and after eight and a half months, ends one of the most intense, exciting and spectacular Formula 1 seasons of the 21st century. And, as if it were a Hollywood movie, the resolution includes the most contested title fight in terms of points in the history of Formula 1. Counting both with 369.5 points, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton fight for the last time in a duel with the sole premise of finishing one ahead of the other, and looking for a title that will be historic, whoever gets it.

Starting from pole position, Verstappen could be the 34th world champion in history, the first newly minted since Nico Rosberg and the second from Red Bull, at 24 years of age. Accompanying him on the front lines, Hamilton can cement his historic legacy with an eighth champion title that allows him to leave behind Michael Schumacher as the rider with the most windings in history, in addition to matching his streak of five titles in a row. Verstappen starts on the soft tires and Hamilton on the media, bringing a beastly strategic component to the duel. With so much recent touch, the possibility of a mutual abandonment that makes Verstappen champion is in the air. With the Spanish representation in fifth (Carlos Sainz) and eleventh (Fernando Alonso), and the absence of Nikita Mazepin due to a late positive for COVID-19, it is time to end 2021 in style.