Mercedes and Red Bull have left their mark during free practice. Between crossed messages, controversy and more unknowns than certainties, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have shown speed to get pole at the Mexican GP. With the heat of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, local hero Sergio Pérez also has a lot to say in a classification in which Valtteri Bottas will be the fourth element. Nevertheless, there are many other sources of interest when setting up the grill, in which many proper names will be in the back for the penalties accumulated for changing the components of your engine.

In a space of maximum equality, Carlos Sainz will try to certify that Ferrari is the third force in Mexico, even if in free practice the Italian team’s car has suffered more than necessary. For its part, Fernando Alonso will have a difficult time sneaking into Q3, although the loss of some direct rivals due to suspension may allow him to gain positions within the grid. Live with Motor.es all the excitement of the classification of the always expected Mexican GP And don’t miss any details of what happens at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome with our live commentary.