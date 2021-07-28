Pedro Castillo will be sworn in this Wednesday as the new president of Peru in the presence of the King of Spain, an envoy from the White House and several Latin American leaders, coinciding with the bicentennial of Peruvian Independence.

Three days of ceremonies will mark the inauguration of the rural school teacher from Cajamarca (north), who has the challenge of overcoming the COVID pandemic, reactivate the economy and end the political upheavals that led the country to have three presidents in November 2020 , and a total of four in the last five years.

Minute by minute, in local time (-5 GMT):

11.45: Pedro Castillo left the Foreign Ministry to Congress for the swearing in, led by his wife, Lidia Paredes.

11.20: Congressional sources told the Epicenter that the president of the Congress, Maricarmen Alva, denied permission for Francisco Sagasti to deliver the band inside the Chamber. The outgoing president stayed at the door and handed it over to an aide-de-camp.

11.00: The outgoing interim president Francisco Sagasti says goodbye to the Government Palace and leaves for Congress with applause from those present. In the Chamber he will deliver the presidential sash.

10.45: Iván Duque left his meeting with Castillo. “We reaffirm the desire to strengthen trade, investment, also the bi-national education and health agenda,” he commented. In addition, he indicated the importance of continuing “to strengthen participation in the Pacific Alliance and the Andean Community of Nations.”

10.15: Lilia Paredes, Pedro Castillo’s wife, arrived accompanied by her children.

Arrival of the vice president-elect, Dina Boluarte (Reuters)

10.10: Iván Duque, president of Colombia, stated that he expects Colombian investment to continue growing in Peru, before meeting with Castillo. “We have a very clear agenda for the Pacific Alliance to consolidate as a bloc.”

10.05: The Presidency confirmed that the cabinet swearing in was suspended and it will not take place this Wednesday as planned. At the moment, no names have been officially announced. As announced, the premier will be sworn in on Thursday and the ministers of state will be sworn in on Friday.

10.00: The Congressional Invitation Commission left the parliament building for the Chancellery for the protocol ceremony

9.15: Chilean President Sebastián Piñera held a meeting with Castillo. When declaring to the press, he welcomed the respect for the results and wished his new Peruvian counterpart a good government.

9.00: President-elect Pedro Castillo arrived at the Torre Tagle Palace, seat of the Foreign Ministry. He greeted briefly, wearing Andean motifs and his traditional hat.

(Reuters)

The new head of Congress, the opposition María del Carmen Alva, will take the oath of the new president in a brief ceremony. According to the protocol, Castillo must wait in the Torre Tagle Palace, the seat of the Chancellery, for a parliamentary delegation that will lead him to Congress, a four-block tour that can be done on foot or by vehicle.

After being sworn in, the new president will pronounce his opening speech, scheduled for around 12 (local time, 17 GMT) in which it is expected to detail its priorities and try to alleviate the concerns of the private sector, which fears a sharp turn towards socialism after three decades of liberal policies.

Pedro Castillo reiterated during the campaign: “No more poor in a rich country, a teacher’s word” (EFE)



Castillo’s swearing-in will be attended by King Felipe VI from Spain, five presidents (Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Chile and Ecuador) Y two vice presidents (Brazil and Uruguay), as well as the envoy of US President Joe Biden, the Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona. The former Bolivian president will also attend Evo Morales, whom some compare with Castillo because of the rural origin of both.

Castillo spoke separately on Tuesday with Cardona, the Spanish monarch, Morales and the Ecuadorian president Guillermo Lasso. Some bilateral talks between visiting dignitaries were also scheduled, according to diplomatic sources.

In the afternoon, he is scheduled to take the oath of office. But first thing on Wednesday not a single name had been confirmed to head the ministries. Then they announced the postponement of the ceremony.

Castillo, who always wears a white high-top hat typical of the Cajamarca peasants, is a Catholic and averse to abortion and same-sex unions. He gained notoriety in 2017 by leading a teacher strike.

In the June 6 ballot, she garnered the most support in the provinces and won with 50.12% of the votes over the right-wing Keiko Fujimori.

Castillo is “the first poor president of Peru,” analyst Hugo Otero told AFP, highlighting that his greatest challenge will be “not to disappoint the people who need quick responses” to the economic crisis and the pandemic.

(With information from AFP)

