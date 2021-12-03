Just two weeks after Qatar’s debut, Formula 1 revisits another country for the first time, without even needing to travel from the same geographical region. The influence of the Saudi giant has finally reached the Grand Circus in the form of a Grand Prix, with an “urban” layout in the streets of Jeddah that has been completed just in time for the disputed sessions on Friday, although not without problems. With this, he expects a very fast circuit, full of curves and with several points that pose a total unknown for drivers and teams.

Free practice sessions, therefore, will be a fundamental touchstone to find the appropriate setup on such a fast track, where maintaining inertia between corners will be essential to obtain a good time. There is no time or scope for complacency amid the fierce battle between Mercedes and Red Bull for the two titles at stake, in a weekend in which Max Verstappen has a mathematical chance of being proclaimed champion if Lewis Hamilton fails to considerable way.