Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. The two protagonists of the 2021 Formula 1 season were protagonists of moments of high tension and controversy at the Brazilian GP. And as the Great Circus lives a strenuous triplet, This controversy has not yet been settled upon the arrival of drivers and teams to Losail. Be that as it may, the Qatari GP makes its debut in the championship and that is an extra dose of demand. Drivers and teams must know all the secrets of the Losail International Circuit, a track that by conception seems more destined for MotoGP than for the category with the fastest single-seaters in the world.

Be that as it may, Red Bull and Mercedes, as well as their reference drivers, must show that they are able to adapt better than their rivals to a really flat Losail circuit that presents challenges very different from those of other tracks. In this process of discovering the Qatari track and seeking maximum performance, Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz want to achieve a good result for Alpine and Ferrari. Live with Motor.es all the excitement of the Qatar GP and enjoy the free practice sessions of the event with our live commentary of each session.