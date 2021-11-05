Formula 1 enters the final stretch of the 2021 season with the GP of Mexico, the first of the three events that will be held consecutively in November. The return of the most colorful event of the year After a year of absence due to COVID-19, he arrives at the best moment. The duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen could not be more excitingBoth on and off the track, and surely the fans that congregate at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City will vibrate with this rivalry. The battle offers no room for mistakes.

Despite everything, Formula 1 is much more than the duel between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. In fact, one of the main claims of the weekend is Sergio Pérez. The Red Bull driver competes at home and ‘Checo’ wants to achieve a good performance in front of his audience. It is also a special event for Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso in a scenario where every tenth counts and the competition is extreme. Live with Motor.es all the emotion of a Mexican GP that starts with the dispute of the three free practice sessions, as is the usual note.