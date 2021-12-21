First of all, we will talk about the aforementioned still images that we can set as the desktop background in our operating system. These are photos of a certain resolution that we set as the background from the Windows Settings application.

Let’s not forget that the changes that we propose in this case can be carried out almost instantaneously and do not have any complications. For those of you who do not know, we will tell you that a background is a fixed image that we establish on the desktop. On the other hand, a theme is made up of a series of funds that we can even program to change automatically from time to time. Therefore, below, we will talk about some clear examples of these Christmas backgrounds and themes for enjoy these special dates more deeply .

And it is that next we are going to show you some of the most striking backgrounds and themes related to this Christmas theme. In this way and in a few seconds you will have the opportunity to decorate your Windows desktop and give the system another aspect. While we normally use funds from family, friends, pets or partners here, on these very important dates we can make an exception.

It is more than likely that animal lovers and that at the same time they live the Christmas intensely, they are delighted with this fund that we offer them.

At the same time in many of the desks of our PCs with Windows, on these dates you can not miss the more Christmas homes in the form of background.

Another of the most representative elements of this Christmas time is the trees with your expected, throughout the year, gifts, if we have been good.

It may also be the case that we prefer to get a representative image of this time of year, which serves us as much as background as to congratulate the holidays to others.

If you are followers regular cooking shows that I have are right now, I’m sure you will love this Christmas background.

Christmas themes for your computer

We have already commented before that we can also use, to decorate the Windows desktop, themes made up of various backgrounds. It is worth mentioning that these can be found both in the Microsoft Store and on various internet web pages. The theme called Christmas Theme . This is an element that we can download and install the second one on our PC to give it a more Christmas look. It is worth mentioning that it is made up of a total of 16 Christmas-themed backgrounds in high definition.

Who is not happy with a wallpaper in which we see some baby, and above related to the Christmas theme, that is precisely what we offer you here.