The genre of 2D platforms is one of the oldest in video games, but even so, new proposals continue to come out with interesting game mechanics like the one proposed by Buddy System with Little bug. This indie game came to Steam a couple of years ago and RedDeerGames just released it on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, where it feels like the ideal place to enjoy this small and memorable adventure.

Little bug is an adventure of an 8-year-old girl named Nyah, who one day goes home from school and is suddenly transported to a dream world. Under this premise, the indie developers of Buddy System They give us one of the most interesting platform games, which despite its short duration manages to propose unique mechanics for the genre.

Nyah She is a curious girl who collects anything that catches her attention and puts it in her briefcase, a habit that does not make her mother very happy. Nyah also has a little sister who she is a bit jealous of, as she has become the center of her mother’s attention. The story of Little bug It is sentimental and bittersweet, with few dialogues and elements on the stage that make its narrative very interpretive.

Secondly, Little Bug’s gameplay gets straight to the point and you only need the two levers and a button. Nyah meets an orb of light that accompanies her in the dream world and you control each one with the levers. By pressing a button Nyah is propelled in the direction of the orb of light, this being the main form of navigation in the game. That’s how simple Little Bug is, but their challenges are not easy.

Despite the simple appearance and the childlike protagonist, Little Bug is a very mature game with 2D platforming challenges for all fans of the genre. The game’s campaign is not very long (around an hour for someone with experience in the genre in their first round), but what it offers manages to leave a strong impression due to the quality of its game mechanics and level design.

The use of colors in Little Bug is spectacular, as they first manage to contrast the real world of the dream, in addition to giving a visual identity to Nyah’s adventure. While the world and landscapes are generally devoid of color or dark tones, interactive elements glow like neon lights. The spirit that accompanies Nyah is exemplary with its blue glow, while danger and enemies are depicted in a garish pink.

This intensity In the colors it helps to clarify the way forward and makes it difficult to lose you, in addition to that when losing we understand exactly what it was that hit you. As you progress in the Dreamworld you know more elements such as trampolines, magic doors and vigilant specters, each with a distinctive visual and offer new gameplay mechanics. In this way, Little Bug’s level design manages to feel very well done from start to finish, with increasing difficulty but never becoming extremely difficult.

The best thing about Little Bug is how his control feels, because the way Nyah shoots out is very satisfactory. This simple mechanic allows you to make acrobatic moves that make the games something very attractive, although for this you need to master their control. Although at first the challenge can be very great as you get used to the controls, in subsequent games you can pass them faster by discovering new routes and skipping certain sections.

The music by Little Bug is also very good, as it manages to set the mood for the most relevant scenes and adapts to the level of the challenge on screen. An in-game music player would have been appreciated for how good some songs are, although there is always the option of starting a new game and reaching your favorite point, as Nyah’s journey is not very extensive.

Little Bug also features collectibles, necessary to unlock the extra levels. Nyah stores these collectibles in her lunch box and is capable of carrying 6 at a time, so all additional items are offered to an altar with the spirit of the dead cat that we meet at the beginning of our adventure. Since lunchbox sets are not part of the altar, it takes at least two games to offer all items.

The replayability of Little Bug is high, because once you master its control it is possible to finish the story in short sessions of up to 30 minutes or less, depending on your ability. Little Bug is available at Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, with the two versions running exactly the same. However, the game feels much better on the Nintendo Switch thanks to the portability of the system.

Although the Little Bug TV does not play badly at all, in portable mode it is more natural to control the light orb with the right lever. This may be due to the proximity between the stick and the screen while playing the game, although I admit that it could also be a placebo effect. Either way, both versions They play very well, so I recommend that you get Little Bug on your favorite console (or PC).

Verdict: Little Bug’s gameplay, visual style, and soundtrack deliver a short but memorable experience.

Little bug It is a very short experience but one that is quite enjoyable, especially for fans of games focused on gameplay and 2D platforms. However, the proposal of Buddy System leaves wanting more, because after a few games and having mastered the control we are left wanting to test our skills in more difficult levels.

I hope the launch of Little Bug on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch be the sign that more things are coming from Buddy System, as their talent is demonstrated with this incredible experience. You can purchase Little Bug from the Microsoft Store, the Nintendo eShop, and on Steam.

