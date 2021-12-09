Within the framework of World aids day, celebrated on December 1, while excluding southern African countries due to the emergence of the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, dissemination of scientific knowledge has never been more urgent.

Rather than resort to travel bans that may cause more harm than good, IAS, the International AIDS Society, calls for an international science-based Code of Conduct for countries forced to react to emerging COVID-19 information.

But in an age of dual pandemics, we cannot allow scientific progress in the HIV response to waver.. Discovering a safe and effective cure for HIV would bring us closer to a world in which HIV no longer poses a threat to public health and individual well-being.

The third edition of Research Priorities for an HIV Cure: IAS 2021 Global Scientific Strategy it was published in Nature Medicine. It highlights critical gaps, progress made, and next steps for science to take toward a globally accessible, affordable, and scalable cure.

However, one question remains: how close are we to a cure for HIV? In this special World AIDS Day episode of unsilent HIV, the IAS podcast, they share the human efforts behind the journey to a cure, and the hope it would bring to 38 million people living with HIV.

DZ