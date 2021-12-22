Barely a month and a half separate the first spy photos of the mule of the new Lamborghini Aventador 2023 and those of the production prototype. The signature of Sant’Agata Bolognese shows that the new supercar had more than matured, of which, for the first time, you can hear its sound in this spy video.

The substitute for Lamborghini Aventador It will arrive in 2023 and, as usual, it will adopt a new commercial name, corresponding to the most brutal bulls in the history of bullfighting. Kept secretIt is not so much like the new supercar that the Lamborghini are developing, hunted a few days ago inside the brand’s facilities in Sant’Agata Bolognese.

In just a month and a half it has been seen a mule and the production prototypes, camouflaged but with all the elements in their corresponding locations. Hunted in the brand’s own clothing, with the entire body wrapped in vinyl and with additional canvases covering the critical areas of the Aventador relay, only a few details have been exposed: the exhausts. Four terminals that have been embedded in new flatter exhaust trims and with a certain hexagon shape, in such a high position that they will be at the same level of the later pilots.

Eye to the sound of the new Lamborghini Aventador 2023, already in tests with its final configuration

All new in the replacement for the Lamborghini Aventador that arrives in 2023

A completely new set, despite the fact that the resemblance to the current Aventador is more than evident. And it is that Lamborghini will not change excessively the design of a model that has really been sold like donuts, taking into account its level. Which will not prevent the Aventador replacement from offering a further degree of sportiness and aggressiveness, with its characteristic wedge shape. Although we have not been able to take a look at the front, what we have been able to do is listen to this new beast for a few seconds in a spy video.

The sixth in history to mount a naturally aspirated V12 engine, as those responsible for the brand announced a few months ago. However, without mechanical supercharging, Stephan Winkelmann has already advanced that all propulsion technology will be completely new, pointing to not only a deep overhaul of the combustion block, but also of the ISG transmission, and pointing the existence of a battery. What they have not indicated, logically, is whether it will be hybrid or plug-in, although the extra weight plays against the latter option.

What is more than clear, in view of this spy video, is that the sound is really overwhelming, typical of a real supercar, but perhaps something reduced by the new sound regulations and also by the fact of having a hybrid system on board. Perhaps he will surprise in other areas more in line with his status, at the Nürburgring circuit where he must make an appearance next spring.