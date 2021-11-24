Listen to the music of your favorite Netflix series and movies, on Spotify

After, in July of this year, Spotify launched a hub Special with the music of various Disney productions and their franchises, now it does the same for the most popular Netflix content.

Spotify added a special Netflix hub (that you can find in this link), where the soundtracks, official playlists and podcasts of some of the most popular series and films of the platform meet streaming.

Although many of the Netflix soundtracks were already on Spotify, the new hub Organize all service-related content in one place, making it easy for users to access.

That includes playlists and soundtracks from series and movies like The Money Heist, Narcos: Mexico, Outer Banks, Squid Game, Tick, tick … Boom!, Cowboy bebop, Stranger things, Sex education, Bridgerton, Lady’s Gambit and Red alert.

The hub It also includes podcasts about Netflix content, most of which are in English, and in Spanish you can listen Nothing to see, where they talk about the premieres, the hidden gems of the platform and recommendations for series and movies are given.

And this decision has not been fortuitous, then, According to Spotify, in the two weeks after the release of The Squid Game, users created more than 22 thousand playlists related to the series, so Netflix hits can have a major influence on what users listen to.

Secondly, the collaboration between Spotify and Netflix also includes a maybe from The Money Heist, where you must answer a series of questions with multiple choice answers to define which character from the popular Spanish series you resemble. Upon completion, the platform shows you the character that best matches you, along with a playlist based on the character and your answers. If you want to try the maybe, click on this link.

These contents that arise from the collaboration Spotify and Netflix are already available for both Premium users and the free modality. According to Spotify, the hub is initially available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland and India, and will soon reach other markets, however, at the time of writing this note, we were able to enter without problems both to the hub like to maybe from Mexico and everything works perfectly.