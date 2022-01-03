It is true that there are some programs that focus on both video and audio playback, however, AIMP wants to focus on the second of the sections. For all this, it offers us a user interface perfectly adapted for these tasks and a series of functions to improve its use. Say that this is a program that we can download completely free from your official website.

Once we have downloaded the application as such we will have the opportunity to install it in our Windows based computer. Of course, we also have a version for Android mobile devices. As soon as we start the program for the first time, we will have the opportunity to adapt its interface to the aspect that interests us the most. For example, we can choose between a light or dark theme to start playing our audio content. At the same time, if something characterizes this software solution, there are also all the customization possibilities that it offers us.

We will have at our disposal a series of skins to change and set as the default if thus working with a different program. But in these same lines we are going to focus on a function, but it will be very helpful for avoid startles when listening to music. Actually, what we mean by this is that the program offers us the opportunity to normalize the volume of the songs loaded here.