When we want to enjoy our multimedia content on the computer, we install a specific program for it, as in the case of AIMP. This is a solution that focuses on music files and offers us everything we need to fully enjoy these files.
It is true that there are some programs that focus on both video and audio playback, however, AIMP wants to focus on the second of the sections. For all this, it offers us a user interface perfectly adapted for these tasks and a series of functions to improve its use. Say that this is a program that we can download completely free from your official website.
Once we have downloaded the application as such we will have the opportunity to install it in our Windows based computer. Of course, we also have a version for Android mobile devices. As soon as we start the program for the first time, we will have the opportunity to adapt its interface to the aspect that interests us the most. For example, we can choose between a light or dark theme to start playing our audio content. At the same time, if something characterizes this software solution, there are also all the customization possibilities that it offers us.
We will have at our disposal a series of skins to change and set as the default if thus working with a different program. But in these same lines we are going to focus on a function, but it will be very helpful for avoid startles when listening to music. Actually, what we mean by this is that the program offers us the opportunity to normalize the volume of the songs loaded here.
Normalize volume in AIMP
For those of you who do not know what this means, it is that the program will equal the volume of all the songs loaded in our play list. In this way we avoid the usual startles when some songs are heard louder than others. In addition, this is a parameter that we have in the possibility of customizing as we will show you later.
And it is that on many occasions we find that we have a playlist full of music titles, each with a different volume level. In this way in case we want avoid startles or not listen to some of these topics, we are going to normalize its level. We achieve all this through a function implemented in the program that is disabled by default. Well, for all this that we tell you, the first thing we do is click on the icon located in the upper right corner of the main AIMP interface.
This is in the form of an equalizer and will give way to the options of program settings. Among the tabs that we are going to find here, we find the one called Volume. In this window we will find a selector that by default is deactivated and that reads Normalize volume. At that moment, a series of parameters will be activated that allow us to configure and customize this normalization.
In this way we will have the possibility of establishing levels both above and below the current volume. This is how we indicate to AIMP the volume levels both up and down that we want to match automatically.