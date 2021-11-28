The world is once again in danger from the appearance of the Omicron Variant. The right thing to do now is to take a cool stance on the latest information that has been gathered. It should not be exaggerated but it is not the time to relax sanitary measures. The correct thing is to continue with the protocols indicated by the authorities and receive the Covid-19 vaccine to reduce the risks of contagion.

The danger began a few weeks ago with the increase in daily infections registered in several European countries. It is the result of the winter season characterized by the decrease in temperature and the refusal of some people to receive the available immunizations. Including the World Health Organization (WHO) has indicated that at the moment that continent is the epicenter of the pandemic.

In addition to the above, concern increased with the detection of a mutation that was originally named B.1.1.529. The first reported case occurred in South Africa on November 24, 2021 And since then everything has gotten worse.

The biggest characteristic is that it has more than 30 mutations. For the same reason, it is estimated that it can be up to 500 percent more infectious than the original virus. Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, compared to other mutations. All this led the WHO to rename this mutation as the Omicron Variant.

Rapid expansion around the world

For their part, one of the first actions of several nations has been to cancel flights from South Africa. They have also made mandatory tests on all citizens who arrived from that African country in recent days. With this, it seems that history repeats itself because it was the same thing that happened more than a year and a half ago when the pandemic began.

Now, the problem is that the Omicron Variant has already spread throughout the world. So far, there are eight countries that have confirmed cases and in all the common denominator is that they are people who recently traveled to the south of the African continent.

South Africa.

Botswana.

Hong Kong.

Belgium.

United Kingdom.

Israel.

Germany.

Italy.

Other cases considered suspicious

While today the governments of Portugal and the Netherlands announced that they have travelers classified as suspects. These are infected people but it has not yet been confirmed that it is from the Omicron Variant. Now it is necessary to wait a few hours to be sure.

Meanwhile, the authorities of our country have indicated that so far no cases have been registered. Although when considering what happened with the Delta Variant it seems a matter of time for this new mutation to spread throughout the planet.