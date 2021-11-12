Apex Legends currently has a total of 28 weapons, a great arsenal that allows you more variety on the battlefield. However, you may want to know how to do that your team be more powerful, although Season 11 changed the goal of some weapons and their balance.

With the ever-changing seasons, it is sometimes a bit tricky to figure out which weapon is better. With this guide we bring you a classification of the best weapons according to their potential and according to their list of levels.

1 The best weapons of season 11 Apex Legends
1.1 Tier S
1.2 Tier A

The best weapons of season 11 Apex Legends

Tier S

The following list shows the best weapons for Apex Legends Season 11. The balance they have received in this new update has made them a very effective arsenal.

NAME

KIND

HURT

AMMUNITION

CHARGER

SHOOTING MODE

VK-47 FLATLINE

Assault rifle

19/33

Light

twenty

Automatic

VK-47

M600 SPITFIRE

Light machine gun

19/33

Heavy

55

Automatic

 Spitfire M600

AIRGUN R-301

Assault rifle

14/25

Light

18

Manual / Automatic

 R 301 carbine

KRABER .50-Cal

Sniper

145/435

Sniper

4

Handbook

 Kraber 50 Cal

EVA-8 AUTO

Shotgun

63/99

Shotgun

8

Automatic

 Eva 8 Auto

G7 SCOUT

Marksman weapon

34/60

Light

10

Semiautomatic

 G7 Scout

Tier A

The following list is not the best weapons, but yes they are excellent options that you can’t miss. They are worth trying all of them and familiarizing yourself with the one that most closely matches your gameplay.

NAME

KIND

HURT

AMMUNITION

CHARGER

SHOOTING MODE

L-STAR EMG

Machine gun

17/30

Energy

Infinite

Automatic

 L Star Emg

ALTERNATOR

Submachine gun

16/24

Light

27

Automatic

 Alternator

WINGMAN

Gun

45/97

Heavy

6/11

Handbook

 Wingman

R-99 SMG

Submachine gun

11/17

Special

twenty

Automatic

 R 99 Smg

SENTINEL

Sniper

70/140

Sniper

4

Handbook

 Sentinel

CAR SMG

Machine gun

13/20

Heavy / Light

20/27

Automatic

 CAR Smg

VOLT SMG

Submachine gun

15/23

Energy

19/26

Automatic

 Volt Smg
How to use the Apex Legends Season 11 CAR SMG machine gun

Tier B

The following weapons they are solid and quite useful on certain occasions. If you come across any of them, it’s worth stopping for a minute to think about choosing it, as long as you don’t have a Tier A weapon.

NAME

KIND

HURT

AMMUNITION

CHARGER

SHOOTING MODE

PROWLER

Submachine gun

15/23

Heavy

twenty

Burst (5 shots)

 Prowler

RAMPAGE LMG

Light machine gun

28/42

Heavy

28

Automatic

 Rampage Lmg

ARCO BOCEK

Marksman Weapon

25-60 / 31-105

Arrows

Infinite

Handbook

 Bocek Bow

TRIPLE TAKE

Sniper

69/120

Energy

18/27

Handbook

 Triple Take

PACIFIER

Shotgun

99/121

Special

5

Handbook

 Pacifier

HEMLOK BURST AR

Assault rifle

20/35

Heavy

18/36

Burst (3 shots)

 Hemlok Burst Ar

Tier C

The following weapons have a very low balance than the previous ones. They are fine if you enter for the first time, but we advise you to replace them as soon as you can.

NAME

KIND

HURT

AMMUNITION

CHARGER

SHOOTING MODE

30-30 REPEATER

Sniper

45-57 / 74-100

Heavy

6/12

Handbook

 30-30 REPEATER

DEVOTION LMG

Light machine gun

16/28

Energy

36/45

Automatic

 Devotion Lmg

MASTIFF SHOTGUN

Shotgun

11×8 / 14×8

Shotgun

6

Handbook

 Shotgun Mastiff

LONGBOW DMR

Sniper

55/118

Sniper

6 to 12

Handbook

 Longbow Dmr

LOAD RIFLE

Sniper

3×15 / 4×15

Sniper

8

Handbook

 Carg Rifle

Tier D

The following list shows those weapons that are currently they are not useful at all inside the game. They are very basic and not very exciting, and their damage benefit is very less.

NAME

KIND

HURT

AMMUNITION

CHARGER

SHOOTING MODE

HAVOC

Assault rifle

18/32

Energy

24

Automatic / Manual

 Havoc

RE-45 AUTO

Gun

12/18

Light

16 to 25

Automatic

 Re 45 Auto

MOZAMBIQUE

Shotgun

15×3 / 19×3

Shotgun

6

Automatic

 Mozambique

P2020

Gun

18/27

Light

14 to 21

Handbook

 P2020

