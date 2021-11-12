Apex Legends currently has a total of 28 weapons, a great arsenal that allows you more variety on the battlefield. However, you may want to know how to do that your team be more powerful, although Season 11 changed the goal of some weapons and their balance.

With the ever-changing seasons, it is sometimes a bit tricky to figure out which weapon is better. With this guide we bring you a classification of the best weapons according to their potential and according to their list of levels.

The best weapons of season 11 Apex Legends

Tier S

The following list shows the best weapons for Apex Legends Season 11. The balance they have received in this new update has made them a very effective arsenal.

NAME KIND HURT AMMUNITION CHARGER SHOOTING MODE VK-47 FLATLINE Assault rifle 19/33 Light twenty Automatic

M600 SPITFIRE Light machine gun 19/33 Heavy 55 Automatic

AIRGUN R-301 Assault rifle 14/25 Light 18 Manual / Automatic

KRABER .50-Cal Sniper 145/435 Sniper 4 Handbook

EVA-8 AUTO Shotgun 63/99 Shotgun 8 Automatic

G7 SCOUT Marksman weapon 34/60 Light 10 Semiautomatic



Tier A

The following list is not the best weapons, but yes they are excellent options that you can’t miss. They are worth trying all of them and familiarizing yourself with the one that most closely matches your gameplay.

NAME KIND HURT AMMUNITION CHARGER SHOOTING MODE L-STAR EMG Machine gun 17/30 Energy Infinite Automatic

ALTERNATOR Submachine gun 16/24 Light 27 Automatic

WINGMAN Gun 45/97 Heavy 6/11 Handbook

R-99 SMG Submachine gun 11/17 Special twenty Automatic

SENTINEL Sniper 70/140 Sniper 4 Handbook

CAR SMG Machine gun 13/20 Heavy / Light 20/27 Automatic

VOLT SMG Submachine gun 15/23 Energy 19/26 Automatic

Tier B

The following weapons they are solid and quite useful on certain occasions. If you come across any of them, it’s worth stopping for a minute to think about choosing it, as long as you don’t have a Tier A weapon.

NAME KIND HURT AMMUNITION CHARGER SHOOTING MODE PROWLER Submachine gun 15/23 Heavy twenty Burst (5 shots)

RAMPAGE LMG Light machine gun 28/42 Heavy 28 Automatic

ARCO BOCEK Marksman Weapon 25-60 / 31-105 Arrows Infinite Handbook

TRIPLE TAKE Sniper 69/120 Energy 18/27 Handbook

PACIFIER Shotgun 99/121 Special 5 Handbook

HEMLOK BURST AR Assault rifle 20/35 Heavy 18/36 Burst (3 shots)



Tier C

The following weapons have a very low balance than the previous ones. They are fine if you enter for the first time, but we advise you to replace them as soon as you can.

NAME KIND HURT AMMUNITION CHARGER SHOOTING MODE 30-30 REPEATER Sniper 45-57 / 74-100 Heavy 6/12 Handbook

DEVOTION LMG Light machine gun 16/28 Energy 36/45 Automatic

MASTIFF SHOTGUN Shotgun 11×8 / 14×8 Shotgun 6 Handbook

LONGBOW DMR Sniper 55/118 Sniper 6 to 12 Handbook

LOAD RIFLE Sniper 3×15 / 4×15 Sniper 8 Handbook



Tier D

The following list shows those weapons that are currently they are not useful at all inside the game. They are very basic and not very exciting, and their damage benefit is very less.