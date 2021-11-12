Apex Legends currently has a total of 28 weapons, a great arsenal that allows you more variety on the battlefield. However, you may want to know how to do that your team be more powerful, although Season 11 changed the goal of some weapons and their balance.
With the ever-changing seasons, it is sometimes a bit tricky to figure out which weapon is better. With this guide we bring you a classification of the best weapons according to their potential and according to their list of levels.
The best weapons of season 11 Apex Legends
Tier S
The following list shows the best weapons for Apex Legends Season 11. The balance they have received in this new update has made them a very effective arsenal.
NAME
KIND
HURT
AMMUNITION
CHARGER
SHOOTING MODE
VK-47 FLATLINE
Assault rifle
19/33
Light
twenty
Automatic
M600 SPITFIRE
Light machine gun
19/33
Heavy
55
Automatic
|
AIRGUN R-301
Assault rifle
14/25
Light
18
Manual / Automatic
|
KRABER .50-Cal
Sniper
145/435
Sniper
4
Handbook
|
EVA-8 AUTO
Shotgun
63/99
Shotgun
8
Automatic
|
G7 SCOUT
Marksman weapon
34/60
Light
10
Semiautomatic
|
Tier A
The following list is not the best weapons, but yes they are excellent options that you can’t miss. They are worth trying all of them and familiarizing yourself with the one that most closely matches your gameplay.
NAME
KIND
HURT
AMMUNITION
CHARGER
SHOOTING MODE
L-STAR EMG
Machine gun
17/30
Energy
Infinite
Automatic
|
ALTERNATOR
Submachine gun
16/24
Light
27
Automatic
|
WINGMAN
Gun
45/97
Heavy
6/11
Handbook
|
R-99 SMG
Submachine gun
11/17
Special
twenty
Automatic
|
SENTINEL
Sniper
70/140
Sniper
4
Handbook
|
CAR SMG
Machine gun
13/20
Heavy / Light
20/27
Automatic
|
VOLT SMG
Submachine gun
15/23
Energy
19/26
Automatic
|
Tier B
The following weapons they are solid and quite useful on certain occasions. If you come across any of them, it’s worth stopping for a minute to think about choosing it, as long as you don’t have a Tier A weapon.
NAME
KIND
HURT
AMMUNITION
CHARGER
SHOOTING MODE
PROWLER
Submachine gun
15/23
Heavy
twenty
Burst (5 shots)
|
RAMPAGE LMG
Light machine gun
28/42
Heavy
28
Automatic
|
ARCO BOCEK
Marksman Weapon
25-60 / 31-105
Arrows
Infinite
Handbook
|
TRIPLE TAKE
Sniper
69/120
Energy
18/27
Handbook
|
PACIFIER
Shotgun
99/121
Special
5
Handbook
|
HEMLOK BURST AR
Assault rifle
20/35
Heavy
18/36
Burst (3 shots)
|
Tier C
The following weapons have a very low balance than the previous ones. They are fine if you enter for the first time, but we advise you to replace them as soon as you can.
NAME
KIND
HURT
AMMUNITION
CHARGER
SHOOTING MODE
30-30 REPEATER
Sniper
45-57 / 74-100
Heavy
6/12
Handbook
|
DEVOTION LMG
Light machine gun
16/28
Energy
36/45
Automatic
|
MASTIFF SHOTGUN
Shotgun
11×8 / 14×8
Shotgun
6
Handbook
|
LONGBOW DMR
Sniper
55/118
Sniper
6 to 12
Handbook
|
LOAD RIFLE
Sniper
3×15 / 4×15
Sniper
8
Handbook
|
Tier D
The following list shows those weapons that are currently they are not useful at all inside the game. They are very basic and not very exciting, and their damage benefit is very less.
NAME
KIND
HURT
AMMUNITION
CHARGER
SHOOTING MODE
HAVOC
Assault rifle
18/32
Energy
24
Automatic / Manual
|
RE-45 AUTO
Gun
12/18
Light
16 to 25
Automatic
|
MOZAMBIQUE
Shotgun
15×3 / 19×3
Shotgun
6
Automatic
|
P2020
Gun
18/27
Light
14 to 21
Handbook
|