List of prohibited foods on the keto or ketogenic diet

Last update: December 22, 2021

The ketogenic diet has become popular in recent years because it is very effective in achieving certain goals related to physical change. It is not just any diet and it has rules that must be followed to do it well. Therefore, in this article we will share the list of prohibited foods in the diet keto.

The ketogenic diet or keto it includes a high intake of healthy fats, moderate added protein, and restriction of carbohydrates. Especially those that come from starches, sugars or refined flours. It is based on reaching the metabolic state of ketosis.

Keto diet features

The goal of the ketogenic diet is to get the body, through a high fat intake, mimic the metabolic changes that occur during fasting. All this, in order to produce ketones or ketone bodies. Ideally, most fats should come from healthy sources.

The state of ketosis has an effect on the speed at which the body consumes fat reserves, which is why it is beneficial in weight loss and muscle mass gain, as long as certain parameters are met.

There are different types of diets keto, that differ according to how the allowed percentage of fats, proteins and carbohydrates is divided. Some are stricter than others and allow the consumption of a more or less high amount of carbohydrates.

As this is a food restriction plan, it is often helpful to have a weight and urine bands to measure the progression of ketosis.

Goals of the diet keto

The ketogenic diet has promising results to help treat epilepsy. Since then, its influence on other diseases has been studied:

Polycystic ovaries.

Kidney stones

Cardiovascular pathologies.

But nevertheless, It has also been found that it can be dangerous in other cases. Therefore, it is better to know it well before implementing it.

This type of diet has also yielded good results for help lose weight obese or overweight people. However, as it is so restrictive, it should be used for short periods of time and become more flexible.

Name keto It is derived from English and refers to the ketogenic aspect of this eating plan.

What are the prohibited foods on the keto diet?

The ketogenic diet favors the consumption of healthy fats and proteins. Therefore, the products that are eliminated belong to the carbohydrate family.

In reality, only small servings of fruits or vegetables that have a low glycemic index are allowed, such as broccoli, cauliflower, chard, spinach, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, blackberry, blueberry, strawberry and the lemons.

Next, we mention the foods that are prohibited:

Cereals: You should not consume any type of cereal, even those that are whole grain. That is, rice, quinoa, corn, barley, oats, wheat, rye, or millet. This includes processed or refined bakery foods.

You should not consume any type of cereal, even those that are whole grain. That is, rice, quinoa, corn, barley, oats, wheat, rye, or millet. This includes processed or refined bakery foods. Grains and legumes: Foods such as peas, beans, chickpeas, soybeans, lentils, or green beans should not be included.

Foods such as peas, beans, chickpeas, soybeans, lentils, or green beans should not be included. Starchy vegetables and tubers: this type of food usually contains a high amount of carbohydrates. Therefore, its consumption should be avoided during the diet. keto. Among them are potatoes, sweet potatoes, cassava, carrots and beets.

Fruit: As we already mentioned, small amounts of fruit with a low glycemic index can be consumed. However, mango, bananas, grapes, apples, peaches, pear, pineapple and papaya should be eliminated from the diet.

As we already mentioned, small amounts of fruit with a low glycemic index can be consumed. However, mango, bananas, grapes, apples, peaches, pear, pineapple and papaya should be eliminated from the diet. Refined sugars: included in cola drinks, sodas, artificial sweeteners, sugar and honey.

included in cola drinks, sodas, artificial sweeteners, sugar and honey. Alcohol: many liqueurs are high in sugars. Therefore, they should not be included in the ketogenic diet. On the other hand, sweet wines or beers that are not reduced in carbohydrates should be avoided.

many liqueurs are high in sugars. Therefore, they should not be included in the ketogenic diet. On the other hand, sweet wines or beers that are not reduced in carbohydrates should be avoided. Food Light: many foods are high in preservatives and, although they do not contain cane sugar, they can contain another type of harmful sweetener.

When to consult a professional?

Not all people have the same health, genetic, or lifestyle conditions. About, it is ideal that the processes are accompanied by a nutrition specialist. Otherwise, a diet can be dangerous.

In fact, an article published in the magazine Food and Nutrition Sciences indicates that the ketogenic diet is risky if done long term. About, it is important to have a personalized plan.

On the other hand, at the beginning of the ketogenic diet some reactions of tiredness, exhaustion and changes in sleep may appear. With increased ketones, the body can become nauseous. Another common symptom is the appearance of a kind of flu picture, known as keto flu.

The ketogenic diet supports foods that are high in healthy fats.

Can children do this diet?

It is important to consult with a pediatrician when you want to use this diet with a child to improve a health condition, such as epileptic seizures. According to a manual of the Garrahan Pediatric Hospital, Ketones favor the control of seizures or epileptic seizures at the brain level.

In addition, he adds that this treatment has been used since 1924. It is safe and has scientific evidence that supports its use. Currently, it is the most widely used non-pharmacological approach option.

Your health comes first

Although the ketogenic diet has become popular for weight loss, it is important to know that it should be used wisely. Now that you know the list of prohibited foods in the diet ketoYou understand that it is highly restrictive on carbohydrates.

It can be dangerous for some people, especially if it is implemented overnight. However, it is still a valuable tool for many people who want to control diseases or lose weight.

