List of necessary objects for a baby's room

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Properly designing the baby’s room will make it easier for you to take care of and attend to him. Find out which objects cannot be missing from it.

Written and verified by the psychologist Elena Sanz the November 30, 2021. Last update: November 30, 2021

The imminent arrival of a baby generates illusion and doubts in their parents. There is much to prepare and organize before your birth And this can stain the wait for considerable stress. What should we buy? To help you make the decisions in this regard, we want to tell you about the necessary objects for a baby’s room that cannot be missing from your list.

It is common for the choice in these cases to be complicated. For many parents, especially first timers, everything seems essential.

Nevertheless, they end up acquiring objects that are hardly used, while others are missing that we had not even thought about. To prevent this from happening to you, we offer you some valuable recommendations.

The importance of preparing a baby’s room

At first it may seem that babies don’t need a room of their own. After all, they can sleep in the parents’ room. However, preparing this room may be more necessary than you think.

This will be the place where you can take care of your baby in an intimate and organized environment. Having all your belongings at hand and well placed, and being able to carry out the main care actions here (feeding, changing or sleeping), will provide you with a pleasant feeling of order and calm.

This will be your refuge, where you can connect without interruptions and enjoy valuable moments together. Therefore, if you have enough space at home, do not hesitate to design a comfortable and harmonious children’s room. If you don’t know where to start, here are some suggestions.

Main objects for a baby’s room

It is worth mentioning that every family is different and priorities and needs may vary. For example, depending on the space available or the parenting style to be applied. In any case, the following are the objects for a baby’s room that can make your life easier.

The baby’s room is a space of refuge. Even if you don’t use it right away, it’s good practice to prepare it.

Crib

The crib is a must-have item, even if you plan on co-sleeping. First of all, because some research They recommend not practicing it until the child is at least 3 months old, in order to avoid the risk of sudden death.

Second, because our expectations are not always met. It is possible that, when the time comes, you will not get used to this practice and need to resort to sleeping on different surfaces. What’s more, in his crib he will be able to take daytime naps during his first years.

When choosing, make sure the crib is approved and has passed quality controls. Choose a firm enough mattress and avoid protectors Padding surrounds the crib to reduce the risk of suffocation.

Bassinet or cradle

This object is not essential, but it can be very useful during the first weeks or months of your child’s life. Newborns rest better in small, tight spaces, since they are used to the womb. Thus, the crib may not be very appropriate at this time.

Not only do a bassinet or crib offer that extra comfort, but they can also be easily moved around the house from room to room. In this way, you can always have your baby close.

Baby mobile

Baby mobiles are not just a decorative element, they go much further. They are your baby’s first game and one of his first stimuli. This item helps vision developmenthearing and touch and can help your child calm down and fall asleep.

Visual mobiles usually have vivid colors or high contrasts (for example, in black and white). However, they are not made to be manipulated by the child, so they should be hung out of reach. On the contrary, touch mobiles have soft and light materials and must be placed at the baby’s height.

Although they are generally positioned on the crib, some experts recommend placing them away from the place where the little one sleeps. For example, on a mat. In this way, the recreational function is enhanced.

Bedside lamp

Your baby will wake up several times each night demanding food, comfort, or attention. Therefore, it is important to have an auxiliary lamp that provides soft and indirect light. A) Yes, You can reach your little one and take care of him without confusing him with excessive visual stimulation. Remember that it is essential that the baby learns to distinguish between day and night to regularize his sleep habits.

Changing table

Babies need 8 to 12 diaper changes a day, so having a dedicated area can make your life much easier. Choose a piece of furniture with a suitable height so you don’t have to strain your lower back.

Also make sure that there is space to place everything you need, including wipes, diapers, cream … Having everything at hand is essential, since you can not leave the baby alone while looking for what we forgot.

Storage space

Wardrobe, dresser, shelves, hangers, drawers … it doesn’t matter which option you choose, but don’t forget to put enough storage space in your baby’s room. Athough it does not seems, you will need to save and have multiple objects located. Opt for versatile furniture that will continue to be useful as your little one grows.

Nursing chair

Whether you are breastfeeding your baby or planning to bottle feed, a nursing chair will allow you to make that moment an intimate experience and extremely nice. Placing this armchair in the children’s room will give you the possibility to get away from the bustle of the rest of the house and share unique moments with your child.

A nursing chair is very useful. It allows you to separate yourself from the daily movement of the house to share breastfeeding.

Baby hammock

This last object does not necessarily have to be placed all the time in the baby’s room, but it is one of the elements that parents value and appreciate the most. A hammock for babies will allow you to have your child located, safe and entertained while you perform other tasks. The little one will be able to see you at all times while he is comfortable and entertained with the mobile that hangs from his hammock.

A beautiful and functional room

Here are some tips about the most important items for a baby’s room. Nevertheless, remember that the goal is for the room to be functional for you and your family. Take into account the available space and your needs so as not to overload the room and that this is a place of peace and tranquility.

It might interest you …