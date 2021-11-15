Monday, November 15, 2021

AMN-GEN US-INFRASTRUCTURES WASHINGTON – The infrastructure law signed on Monday by US President Joe Biden represents a historic achievement at a time of deep political divisions. But the compromises needed to narrow the gaps suggested the spending might not be as transformative for the US economy as Biden has promised. By Josh Boak. 721 words. AP photo. SENT

ASI-GEN CORONAVIRUS-CHINA BEIJING – China confines nearly 1,500 university students to their residences and hotels following a COVID-19 outbreak in the northwestern city of Dalian. It is a new example of China’s zero tolerance policy for the virus, which has disrupted the routines and livelihoods of the population. 354 words. AP photo. SENT With Italian Police Raids Violent Anti-Vaccines India Opens Up To Vaccinated Tourists After 18 Months

REP-INM GREECE-CONVICTIONS OF SMUGGLING CHIOS, Greece – Critical voices accuse Greece of criminalizing immigration and using criminal proceedings and threats of charges to deter aid organizations from working in its waters. By Elena Becatoros. 1228 words. AP photo. SENT

EUR-GEN GBRETAÑA-EXPLOSION LONDON – British police describe the explosion of a taxi outside a Liverpool hospital as a terrorist attack. The quick reaction of the taxi driver, who prevented his passenger from getting out of the vehicle, would have prevented a possible disaster. 296 words. AP photo. SENT

ASI-GEN PHILIPPINE-ELECTIONS MANILA – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is running for the Senate in next year’s elections, despite his promise that he would retire from politics at the end of his term. Human rights groups say the president was trying to avoid facing legal responsibility for his deadly anti-drug campaign. 484 words. AP photo. SENT

ASI-GEN MYANMAR-JOURNALIST DETAINED BANGKOK – American journalist Danny Fenster has been released from a prison in Myanmar, according to former US ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson. 284 words. AP photo. SENT

DEP-NFL CHIEFS-RAIDERS LAS VEGAS -Patrick Mahomes throws five touchdown passes and regains his level after a surprisingly faltering stretch of the season, as the Kansas City Chiefs seize the top of the AFC West with a 41 win- 14 on the Las Vegas Raiders. 315 words. AP photo. SENT

