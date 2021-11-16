Months after the release of the incredible Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Microsoft introduced FPS Boost, a new system-level feature designed to boost performance in backward-compatible titles. While Redmond started with an initial wave of titles, followed by several legendary Bethesda games, after the acquisition of ZeniMax Media by Microsoft. But now, after celebrating the event for the 20th anniversary of Xbox, from the writing of SomosXbox we are going to leave you with the list of games enhanced with FPS Boost updated.

FPS Boost is an interesting technology that allows players to enjoy the backward compatible games with a frame rate per second higher than that of the original version. We know that these improvements are achieved without additional work on the part of the developer, but still not all games will be able to enjoy this feature.

List of games enhanced with FPS Boost on Xbox Series X | S

Alan Wake (60 FPS)

Alien Isolation (60 FPS)

Anthem (60 FPS)

Assassin’s Creed (60 FPS)

Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered (60 FPS)

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered (60 FPS)

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection (60 FPS)

Assassin’s Creed Unity (60 FPS)

Battle Chasers: Nightwar (120 FPS)

Battlefield 1 (120 FPS)

Battlefield 4 (120 FPS)

Battlefield V (120 FPS)

Battlefield Hardline (120 FPS)

Beholder Complete Edition (60 FPS)

Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed (60 PFS)

Binary Domain (60 FPS)

Dark Souls III (60 FPS)

Darksiders (60 FPS)

Dead Island Definitive Edition (60 FPS)

Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition (60 FPS)

Dead Space 2 (60 FPS)

Dead Space 3 (60 FPS)

Deus Ex Mankind Divided (60 FPS)

Dirt 4 – (120 FPS)

Dishonored: Definitive Edition (60 FPS)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (60 FPS)

Disney’s Chicken Little (60 FPS)

Don’t Starve: Giant Edition (120 FPS)

Dragon Age Inquisition (60 FPS)

Dragon Age: Origins (60 FPS)

Dragon Age II (60 FPS)

Dungeon Defenders II (60 FPS)

Dying Light (60 FPS)

FEAR (60 FPS)

FEAR 3 (60 FPS)

Fable Anniversary (60 FPS)

Fable III (60 FPS)

Fallout 3 (60 FPS)

Fallout 4 (60 FPS)

Fallout 76 (60 FPS)

Fallout: New Vegas (60 FPS)

Far Cry 3 (60 FPS)

Far Cry 4 (60 FPS)

Far Cry 5 (60 FPS)

Far Cry New Dawn (60 FPS)

Far Cry Primal (60 FPS)

Final Fantasy XIII-2 (60 FPS)

Gears of War (60 FPS)

Gears of War 2 (60 FPS)

Gears of War 3 (60 FPS)

Gears of War: Judgment (60 FPS)

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition (60 FPS)

Gears of War 4 (60 FPS)

Golf with your Friends (120 FPS)

Halo Wars 2 (60 FPS)

Halo Spartan Assault (120 FPS)

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition (120 FPS)

Homefront: The Revolution (60 FPS)

Hyperscape (120 FPS)

Island Saver (120 FPS)

Kameo: Elements of Power (60 FPS)

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham (60 FPS)

LEGO Jurassic World (60 FPS)

LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2 (60 FPS)

LEGO Marvel Superheroes (120 FPS)

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers (120 FPS)

LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens (60 FPS)

LEGO The Hobbit (120 FPS)

LEGO: The Lord of the Rings (60 FPS)

LEGO The Incredibles (60 FPS)

LEGO Worlds (60 FPS)

Life is Strange (60 FPS)

Life is Strange 2 (60 FPS)

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (60 FPS)

Lords of the Fallen (60 FPS)

Mad Max (120 FPS)

Medal of Honor: Airborne (60 FPS)

Metro 2033 Redux (120 FPS)

Metro Last Light Redux (120 FPS)

Monster Energy Supercross 3 (120 FPS)

MotoGP 20 (120 FPS)

Moving Out (120 FPS)

My Friend Pedro (120 FPS)

My Time at Portia (120 FPS)

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst (120 FPS)

Mirror’s Edge (60 FPS)

New Super Lucky’s Tale (120 FPS)

NIER (60 FPS)

Overcooked! 2 (120 FPS)

Paladins (120 FPS)

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid (120 FPS)

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare (120 FPS)

Plants vs. Zombies Battle for Neighborville (120 FPS)

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 (120 FPS)

Prey (60 FPS)

Realm Royale (60 FPS)

ReCore (60 FPS)

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City (60 FPS)

Rock of Ages (60 FPS)

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed (60 FPS)

Sonic Generations (60 FPS)

Sonic Unleashed (60 FPS)

STAR WARS: The Clone Wars (60 FPS)

Sea of ​​Solitude (60 FPS)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition (60 FPS)

Shadow Warrior 2 (60 FPS)

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition (60 FPS)

SMITE (120 FPS)

STEEP (60 FPS)

SUPERHOT (120 FPS)

Sniper Elite 4 (60 FPS)

Star Wars Battlefront (120 FPS)

Star Wars Battlefront 2 (120 FPS)

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (60 FPS)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (60 FPS)

The Evil Within 2 (60 FPS)

The Gardens Between (120 FPS)

The LEGO Movie 2 (120 FPS)

The LEGO Movie (60 FPS)

Tom Clancy’s The Division (60 FPS)

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (60 FPS)

Totally Reliable Delivery Service (120 FPS)

Two Point Hospital (60 FPS)

Titanfall (120 FPS)

Titanfall 2 (120 FPS)

UFC 4 (60 FPS)

Unruly Heroes (120 FPS)

Untitled Goose Game (120 FPS)

Unravel 2 (120 FPS)

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment (60 FPS)

Watch Dogs 2 (60 FPS)

Watch Dogs (60 FPS)

Wasteland 3 (60 FPS)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (60 FPS)

How to activate FPS Boost on Xbox Series X | S

Games enhanced with FPS Boost they’re ready to go as a system-level feature, automatically triggered when playing any supported title as long as the console has the latest updates. Using this does not require game updates or additional work on the part of the players. When it is active, our console will show us the FPS Boost symbol in the upper right corner of the screen, next to the Auto HDR icon, if active, when pressing the Guide button.

How to disable FPS Boost on Xbox Series X | S

Microsoft thoroughly tests every game that receives the FPS Boost feature, but sometimes there may be different errors in the system that can affect resolution in some cases. Therefore, if problems are found, we can disable the function in each specific title, taking it to its original state. Here we leave you with the steps to follow: