List of 30 foods that can go in a healthy diet

At the time of eating there are many foods that can go in a healthy diet. We know some of the most prominent.

Choosing the foods that can be part of a healthy diet on a daily basis is one of the best ways to provide the nutrients the body needs. This ensures sufficient energy and optimal performance of all functions.

Many eating patterns can be healthy if they are based on fresh, quality products. Each one must find the way of eating that best suits their tastes and personal situation.

So if you are interested in knowing some of the basics of the pantry to eat healthy, we invite you to continue reading the article. It is by no means an exhaustive list, but it is a good starting point to add variety.

Vegetables

All vegetables are an important source of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. In addition, they are light and provide fiber, a great ally for the prevention of many diseases non-communicable, such as diabetes, obesity or cardiovascular diseases.

1. Broccoli

One of the vegetables with the most vitamin C which is accompanied by other very interesting nutrients. When served with foods that provide iron, it helps improve absorption of this mineral.

2. Pumpkin

Its striking orange color is synonymous with carotenes, a perfect antioxidant component to maintain healthy skin and eyes. With a sweet and mild flavor, it is a perfect vegetable to add to a large number of dishes.

3. Cucumber

A very popular food, especially in summer. It is light, hydrating and diuretic. It can be served alone, in salads or to accompany all kinds of vegetable spreads.

4. Tomato

The tomato is classified within the group of vegetables, although it is actually a fruit. It is at the base of the gastronomy of many countries and it is one of the best suppliers of lycopene.

Tomatoes cannot be absent from a healthy diet. They are ingredients that are easy to find in almost everyone.

5. Green leafy vegetables

This group of vegetables includes lettuce, arugula, endives, chard and spinach.. They are ideal for creating all kinds of dishes and salads. The United States Dietary Guide 2020 recommends its consumption as a specific group within the set of all vegetables.

6. Mushrooms

One of the most overlooked food groups in dietary recommendations is mushrooms. These provide a delicious flavor and a large number of vitamins, minerals and phytosterols. They are perfect to add in many recipes or serve as a garnish.

Fruit

Another important group to consider is fruits. Its recommended intake is about 400 grams per day, which is equivalent to 3 servings. It is interesting that they are ingested in their fresh and whole form whenever possible.

7. Papaya and pineapple

These two tropical fruits contain many of the nutrients that are abundant in other fruits. However, they stand out for their digestive enzyme content. Something that makes them unique specimens and some perfect allies of slow and heavy digestions.

8. Red fruits

Low in carbohydrates, sweet and hydrating are the red fruits. Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries are perfect for protect eyesight, thanks to the presence of lutein and zeaxanthin.

9. Oranges

One of the favorite fruits to obtain the daily dose of vitamin C. Is It is necessary for the synthesis of collagen, as an antioxidant and for the proper functioning of the immune system.

10. Apples

Apples are sweet and crisp, so they are perfect for a breakfast or snack away from home. In the same way, they can be introduced in salads, porridges or stews, allowing you to easily increase the presence of fruit on a daily basis.

Apples can be eaten at any time and are fruits that can be taken when we leave the house.

11. Bananas

Easy to transport and easy to eat. Bananas become an ideal snack for children or athletes, as they are energetic, digestive and one of the fruits with more potassium.

Nuts

Crispy and tasty, nuts are loaded with a good number of minerals and vitamins that some people do not consume in the recommended amounts. In addition, and despite being an energy food, its moderate consumption can help maintain body weight.

12. Walnuts

One of the most appreciated as a protector of the heart. This is how they show it different prospective studies that link the daily consumption of small amounts of nuts with a lower risk of coronary heart disease.

13. Almonds

It is one of the most popular nuts. They stand out for the contribution of fiber, vitamin E and magnesium. The scientific evidence endorses that these can help you lose weight and improve some metabolic markers.

14. Chia seeds

Seeds are very small foods, but they are loaded with nutrients. In the case of chia, contributes a good amount of magnesium, manganese, calcium and fiber.

15. Eggs

Eggs have been removed from the diet for decades due to the relationship established between their consumption, cholesterol and cardiovascular disease. However, eggs are among the most nutritious foods to enjoy. In addition, they are so versatile that can be included in breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Grains and legumes

A healthy eating pattern includes whole and unrefined grains, as well as any type of legume. The latter can be considered a good source of vegetable protein.

16. Beans

Canned beans are a product to always have in the pantry, Well, they solve any improvised meal. In general, legumes are very nutritious and an interesting food to consume often.

17. Lentils

This is one valuable source of vegetable protein They are accompanied by fiber and folates, a key nutrient during pregnancy. Available in a wide variety of colors: black, brown, green, yellow or red.

18. Oats

Oatmeal is a cereal that is consumed very often for breakfast, in the form of flakes or porridge. It is a long-lasting source of energy that maintains satiety long time. What’s more, some investigations They give it favorable effects on digestion, glucose control, and blood cholesterol.

19. Brown rice

Rice is one of the most consumed foods around the world. It does not matter which variety is chosen (basmati, round, jasmine), as long as whole grains are prioritized. These keep all its parts intact and do not lose the fiber or the vitamins found in the germ.

There are a large number of whole grains to include along with rice. Some of them are buckwheat, couscous, quinoa, millet or spelled.

20. Whole wheat bread

Bread is one of the foods that can go in a healthy diet, provided that a comprehensive one is chosen and prepared in the traditional way. This is the perfect candidate to replace white bread, but also many breakfast products and snacks not recommended.

Whole wheat bread is preferable over regular bread, since the properties of the grain are preserved.

Dairy products

Milk and its derivatives have a place in most dietary patterns. Among the most desirable options are moderate fat and without added sugars.

21. Yogurt and kefir

Both fermented products have been consumed for hundreds of years. They are soft and their nutrients are easily digested. They contribute bacteria to the body, the presence of which has been associated with several positive health properties.

22. Plain Greek yogurt

Much creamier and thicker than classic yogurt, it also contains an interesting combination of probiotics. Provides about 8 grams of extra protein per unit.

23. Cheese

Any type of cheese contains the same nutrients as the milk with which it is made. The more mature, the more concentrated they are and are consumed in smaller portions. They are very tasty and give a lot of play in the kitchen.

Meat and fish

Fish and shellfish stand out for being healthy and nutritious foods. In them, omega 3 oils and minerals such as iodine and zinc stand out. Lean meats are also excellent sources of animal-based protein.

24. Sardines

Eating small oily fish is one of the best ways to get omega 3 fatty acids. The sardines they can be the protagonists of very varied dishes.

If they are added in salads or sandwiches, they are reinforced in protein, vitamin B12 and calcium. Other types of blue fish for day to day are anchovies, mackerel, horse mackerel and bonito.

25. Shrimp

The prawns (like crabs and lobsters) contain a large amount of protein. What’s more, tend to be low in calories and fat.

26. Chicken breast

A staple in many households that comes from the leanest part of the bird is chicken breast. Contains more than 25 grams of protein per recommended serving and also provides phosphorus and B vitamins. This is another of the foods that can be safely included in a healthy diet.

Chicken meat appears in both weight loss recipes and those that promote muscle production.

27. Lean beef

Apart from the presence of protein, which it shares with other foods of animal origin, the veal is a easily assimilated iron source. It can be included once a week. If it is extensively raised, much better.

Foods that provide fat

Lipids are one of the three great macronutrients. These must be provided daily, as they are essential to maintain good health.

28. Olive oil

The king of the Mediterranean diet. It is ideal for cooking and seasoning any type of dish. The countless health benefits of olive oil are due to the presence of monounsaturated fatty acids. By marinating it with aromatic herbs and spices, a rich, unique and varied flavor is achieved.

29. Avocado

Although it is a fruit, its nutritional composition it is entirely different from most of them. The pulp contains monounsaturated fatty acids, like those of olive oil, in addition to a considerable amount of fiber.

30. Dark chocolate

Both chocolate with more than 75% cocoa and pure cocoa can be counted among the foods for a healthy diet. It is advisable to introduce them in moderation and they are perfect to substitute other not so recommended sweets.

Chocolate that has a high percentage of natural cocoa is recommended for a healthy diet.

Choose foods that can go in a healthy diet

When choosing foods suitable for a healthy diet to dairio, you ensure a complete and diverse diet and with all the nutrients the body needs. In addition, it is much better if you try to opt for seasonal, quality products and you cook them at home in a simple and tasty way.

