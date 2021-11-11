Leo wants to play and I want him to play. He has always played in the Copa América and for me he is a source of pride. I hope everyone has the desire to play like him in the Cup even though they are not in the best conditions

Messi did not participate in the last PSG games due to “discomfort in the hamstrings on the left side and pain in the knee after a concussion”, for which the call for the selected team provoked the reaction of the Parisian club’s directive and general manager Leonardo .

“We have a relationship with Leonardo and it is understandable about them, who understand that in recent times (Messi) has been with the national team a lot due to a calendar issue (…) Nor can it be doubted that we are in order to summon them. He has always been a problem for European clubs, “said Scaloni.

On the other hand, in contrast to Messi’s situation, the Argentine coach said that PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes will not be available due to physical problems. “It is ruled out, we will not take any risk“.

In the last qualifying days of 2021, Argentina will visit Uruguay in Montevideo, While it will host Brazil on Tuesday at the Del Bicentenario stadium in the province of San Juan.