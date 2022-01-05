Linksys launches the Hydra Pro 6, a new router with Wi-Fi 6 and Mesh

According Harry dewhirst , Linksys CEO, comments that their latest router, the Hydra Pro 6, offers superior streaming, is easy to set up, and is equipped with advanced security and parental controls. It further adds that they are committed to providing fast, reliable and secure connectivity in the hybrid work era and beyond.

The Linksys Hydra Pro 6 (MR5500) is a high-end simultaneous dual-band router for home environments that promises to take our Wi-Fi network to a new level. Thanks to this router we can achieve combined speeds of up to 5400 Mbps.

For several years we have talked about the Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standard as the future of Wi-Fi but today we can already consider it the present and a reality. In this regard, we have more and more devices connected to our wireless network that also require higher speed, and Wi-Fi 6 is the ideal solution.

Regarding the Technical specifications of Linksys Hydra Pro 6 (MR5500) we can say that they are:

It provides a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 AX5400 network with Mesh support and is capable of delivering speeds of up to 5400 Mbps (574 + 4804 Mbps).

OFDMA and smart mesh technology.

Simultaneous dual band with 2 adjustable antennas.

Compatible with the WiFi 6 network standard (802.11ax) and previous regulations so you will not have problems with less recent devices.

Secure Wi-Fi thanks to the support of WPA3, the most secure protocol today.

It has 5 Gigabit Ethernet ports, one for WAN and 4 for LAN.

1 GHz dual-core processor.

USB 3.0 port.

Storage file system support in: FAT, HFS +, FAT32 and NTFS.

The Linksys Hydra Pro 6 (MR5500) is a high-end Wi-Fi 6 router with a rear USB-A port that will allow us to connect USB storage devices. This means that we will be able to use it as a makeshift NAS. As for the integrated mesh support, it will allow us to have a Wi-Fi MESH network using other compatible Linksys products.

This router offers us the best WiFi 6 experience, being able to connect more than 30 devices (per node). In addition, its coverage area is 250 square meters and as we have already mentioned before, it offers wireless speeds of up to 5.4 Gbps combining the two WiFi frequency bands. Also noteworthy is the use of 160MHz channels They help unleash the full potential of your wireless connection.

Another point to highlight is that it has the platform Qualcomm Immersive Home 216 that offers the best WiFi 6 experience. Thanks to this next generation technology, home WiFi is evolved with a stability similar to that of a network cable.

On the other hand, it allows automatic firmware update to fix security flaws and improve performance. If you want to know more about this Linksys Hydra Pro 6 you can visit the manufacturer’s website by clicking here.

We also have the app Linksys for Android to check the status of connected devices, configure guest access or block the internet. You can download it from the Google Play Store from here:

Finally, this Linksys Hydra Pro 6 will go on sale shortly and can be purchased for a price of 299 euros.