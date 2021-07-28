The reminiscences and fears of the past hinted at how any Microsoft purchase could be like Skype. People feared that this could happen with Discord and even LinkedIn. In the end, Microsoft has not acquired Discord but LinkedIn is doing better than ever and is already a business that generates 10 billion dollars annually.

LinkedIn, a key piece at Microsoft

It seems that the people who proposed to Satya Nadella to acquire LinkedIn were not wrong. The Redmond giant has achieved increase the income of this business branch by 46%. The commitment to advertising and LinkedIn sessions have been increased to take the social network to new highs.

LinkedIn becomes the third pillar in achieving an income of more than 10 billion dollars. In recent times, the Security and Games area has crossed this threshold. When they acquired the company in 2016 for $ 26.2 billion, people thought it was crazy.

However, with a slight integration with Microsoft products and only by changing its servers to Azure, the social network has continued to grow. This slow integration is no fluke, and his first concern has been growing LinkedIn’s user base.

A big part of the reason LinkedIn’s numbers look really strong this quarter is because of the slowness caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in job creation, job advertising, and recruitment has been declining in recent months. Microsoft has reported revenue from the social network as part of its segment of productivity and business processes, which also includes Office 365 and Dynamics 365. That segment contributed a total of $ 14.7 billion to Microsoft’s last quarter revenue of $ 46.2 billion. Some, but not all, of LinkedIn’s revenue is counted by Microsoft as part of its business cloud category.