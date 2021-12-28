Dec 28, 2021 at 08:35 CET

Araceli Munoz

Different insurers have approached Bankinter with the aim of becoming your reference partner for the business of insurance car and home, as different financial sources have explained to THE PERIODIC OF SPAIN, a newspaper belonging to the same publishing group as this medium. Among them are Direct line (the old subsidiary that the entity went public this year), the French Axa, the Swiss Helvetia and Zurich, as well as the Spanish Generali, as indicated by the same sources. At the moment, the entity controlled by María Dolores Dancausa is working with an advisor to assess its strategic options, after the constitution of a specific company for this business last November. In any case, the process is still in an early stage. As this newspaper revealed, the bank registered last month in the Mercantile Registry the company Bankinter Hogar y Auto Sociedad Anónima de Seguros y Reaseguros, chaired by Gloria Ortiz Portero, general director of Commercial Banking of the financial entity and vice president of its insurance business.

From Bankinter they reiterate their position and affirm that “they do not comment on rumors and futures”. For the moment, the insurance activity of the Bank merges into two companies: Bankinter Seguros de Vida and Bankinter Seguros Generales, in which it maintains an alliance with Mapfre. In the first, both share the capital at 50%, while in the second, the insurer holds 50.01% of the capital, controlling the technical management of the company and the bank is in charge of marketing these products through its different channels to both individuals and companies. The same sources consulted indicate that Mapfre has ruled out strengthening its alliance with Bankinter in the car and home branch, slowing the development of a relationship between the two that began 14 years ago when they launched their joint venture for life insurance. The volume of premiums contributed by Bankinter to Mapfre in this business during 2020 amounted to 224.4 million euros.

The search for a new partner for Bankinter car and home insurance comes at a time when redesigning the bancassurance map in Spain, a movement driven by the merger of Bankia with Caixabank, as both financial entities had agreements with different insurance companies. While the former was allied with Mapfre, the Catalan entity works together with Mutua Madrileña. For now, according to the financial sources consulted, work is being done on the reordering of these agreements. For Mapfre, the agreements of bancassurance they account for 14% of non-life insurance premiums and 51% of life insurance premiums, according to its annual report. In addition to the agreement it had with Bankia, the insurer has other alliances with other well-known entities such as Santander and Bankinter itself.

In fact, the process of the entity controlled by Dancausa takes place almost parallel to that of ING, which is also looking for a partner for the car insurance business. In his case, he has invited companies such as Línea Directa, Mapfre (through Verti Insurance) or Axa to discuss their possible alliance. For its part, Ibercaja studied a few months ago the possibility of launching a competitive process to sell its life business, valued at around 800 million euros, according to Bloomberg. Another of the great shakes in the insurance world this year has come from the hand of Mutua Madrileña, which has entered the shareholding of El Corte Inglés, taking an 8% stake and becoming the exclusive distributor of insurance for the department store group .

In any case, it is striking that one of the interested parties is Línea Directa, the former Bankinter subsidiary, which was placed on the stock market last spring, obtaining large capital gains, but losing the weight it had in the car insurance niche and home, the two specialties of the listed company. The financial entity still owns 17.4% of Línea Directa. At the same time, as financial sources have indicated to this newspaper, different insurers have approached the hard core of the entity to try to convince them of a transfer of their participation in the listed company, whose package is valued at about 294 million euros, but for the moment they have no intention of selling.

Movements in banking and insurance

The dance of alliances between banks and insurers comes at one of the busiest corporate activity times for financial entities, ranging from the entry of partners in some of their businesses to mergers, sales or going public. The merger of Caixabank with Bankia was completed a little over a month ago, in the midst of the debate on the consolidation of the banking sector in Spain with BBVA and Sabadell in all pools. The entity controlled by Carlos Torres works in different operations: the Takeover bid to control half of the Turkish bank Warranty that is not yet in his possession or the sale of his depository business for 500 million. Sabadell, for its part, has just closed the sale of its car rental business, while it has ruled out divesting itself of its British subsidiary (TSB).

On the other hand, Ibercaja has once again resumed its IPO plans, which was parked in March 2020 due to the advance of the coronavirus pandemic and the significant impact suffered by the financial markets. The entity has until December 31 of next year to make the jump to the market, so everything indicates that it will be carried out in the first half of 2022. Another of the operations that is expected to be resolved next year is the sale of Aplázame, WiZink’s payments subsidiary, which has aroused the interest of some large banks such as Santander or BBVA.