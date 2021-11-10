Lincoln hasn’t given up on sedans. The American brand has developed a new model specifically for the Chinese market. A model that has been totally exposed. It’s the new Lincoln Zephyr. A sedan advanced through a concept car that boasts exterior design and technological equipment.

Just a few months ago, in the framework of the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show, the Lincoln brand presented a very interesting concept model. The Lincoln Zephyr Reflection. A concept car that was a true declaration of intent. And it is positioned as the prelude to a future production vehicle in seire that will be destined to conquer the Chinese public. Well, this model has been totally exposed. The new Lincoln Zephyr.

In distant China there has been a leak of some images that reveal this new luxury saloon with which Lincoln wants to boost its sales in a country that it considers key. A leak that occurs practically at the same time as that of the new Ford Mondeo 2022. And it is that both models will begin their assault on Chinese dealerships simultaneously.

The Lincoln Zephyr is a luxury saloon and has been discovered in China

New Lincoln Zephyr spy photos



It is enough to take a quick look at the images that illustrate this article to realize that the changes made to exterior design compared to Zephyr Reflection they have been minimal. And all the modifications made are aimed at streamlining the design to the standards of what we consider to be a production vehicle. For example, digital rear view mirrors have been replaced by conventional ones.

The front part stands out for its huge grille on which the brand’s insignia is located. A grill that connects directly to slimline headlights and uses LED technology. There are also sizable air intakes, which helps to convey a certain sporty air. And at the rear, we have some rear lights that are physically united with the Lincoln name taking center stage.

Leaving aside the exterior, if we enter the interior of the new Zephyr we will be surrounded by a digital and connected environment. It will undoubtedly boast of technological equipment. Thanks to its wheelbase that is close to 3 meters, the rear seats will stand out for their space.

The new Lincoln Zephyr will boast of technological equipment

The new Lincoln Zephyr will arrive in dealerships in 2022



Under the hood of the new Zephyr there will be a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that develops a power of about 238 hp and 376 Nm of maximum torque. A block associated with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a front-wheel drive system.

The production process will take place in China itself for the joint venture that Ford has with Changan. The motor will also be manufactured locally. The debut of the production model is scheduled for the upcoming 2021 Guangzhou Auto Show. However, it will take until next year to see it in dealerships.