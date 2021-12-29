One of the quintessential limited edition stores is Limited Run Games. It was, in fact, the one catapulted that fever for exclusivity of games in physical format that generally came out only in digital format. And of course, this causes fights for their reserves and that later there is speculation with the resale.

Fortunately, next January 3, 2022 They will open a new batch of reservations that they had to cover special promotions like these. And it is that no matter how these limited runs sometimes run out, they always leave some units for problems with reservations, the odd event or sales like the one that places us now. And watch out, what will be its biggest promotion with more than 200 video games.

From the most expensive edition of Streets of Rage 4 to the “little machine” Astro City Mini, passing by Grandia HD or the special editions of Celeste and GRIS, the list is huge and we can plan reservations calmly from the section on its official website. Come that January 3 we will have only 24 hours margin.

Anything that remains in stock afterwards, which we do not think is much, will be reserved for future promotions or to physical store that will open Limited Run Games in North Carolina in April 2022, so don’t think twice.