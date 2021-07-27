Lime still wants to be the most powerful company in shared mobility. The brand of electric scooters, now also electric bikes and motorcycles, which has outlived most of its competitors at the lowest moments in the sector, it continues with integrations. Lime has just announced an agreement with Moovit to offer its services through the Israeli app.

Starting next week, Lime scooters will appear on Moovit in 117 cities. Spain, with all the cities in which Lime operates, is on that list. Along with it, most of the geographies of Europe and the United States.

This move represents another step towards the integration of Lime with third parties. They already did it with Google Maps appearing as one of the options available in travel. They also announced their entry in Apple’s App Clips this year; through which they offer the option of unlocking the scooters without having to download the application.

It is, clearly, another movement that seeks to solve the problems of the shared mobility sector in cities. Many options and a lot of competition within them that they generate a distortion when resorting to one or the other model. The agreement with Moovit positions Lime as the first option on the list in the decision of viable routes within the application.

In this sense, the association with Lime “means that mobility companies recognize the need to collaborate together to offer passengers more convenient public and shared transport modes when they return,” explains Nir Erez, co-founder and CEO of Moovit in a release.

Moovit, from Israel into the hands of Intel

Moovit was born as an option parallel to Google Maps and with an activity similar to that of a Citymapper in full expansion at this time. Israel’s startup, highly funded by local funds, managed to sneak into the most used options of mobility outside its borders.

Thanks, in part, to the deals made to grow with an already established user base. In Spain, and in 2019, it was from the hand of Wondo. The shared mobility application created by Ferrovial to enter the sector with its own proposal.

However, it was their 2020 announcement that put Moovit high on the international map. For nearly $ 1 billion, Intel took over the Israeli startup. It was a purchase that had a clear interest behind it. Complement Mobileye’s Mobility Data Division; another startup from the region bought by Intel two years ago.

One dedicated to the creation of autonomous cars and the other managing data on how users move around the city. It was the perfect combination that Lime now joins with its data on users of scooters, motorcycles or electric bikes. A sector that, on the other hand, has been reinforced with the coronavirus pandemic. While users flee from saturated public transport, single-person outdoor scooters are a more than interesting option in this context.