Watch out for how nice this is. The Hulu platform has launched the first trailer from ‘Pam & Tommy’ the miniseries that follows the sex tape scandal starring Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee back in the 90s.

In addition to this advance, we already have a release date (at least in the United States): the February 2, 2022 We will begin to learn the story of this impulsive marriage and how the videotape was stolen and exposed on the Internet, setting a precedent in web culture.

If the trailer looks good, the cast also removes the hiccups: Lily james like Pamela and Sebastian Stan as Lee headlines it alongside Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese and Mozhan Marnò.

Rob siegel (‘El luchador’) draws the script in a series developed by the duo formed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (‘The Boys’). Craig gillespie (‘Yo, Tonya’) is in charge of directing ‘Pam & Tommy’, which consists of eight episodes.