Lily Collins’s Netflix series has taken her much further and now she is believed to be truly French. At least his hairstyle, because that fringed bangs so delicate that it sweetens Very much the face is the one that Parisian women adore the most. And Lucía Rivera. And now also Lily Collins.

The 32-year-old actress has decided to give a change of look to his hair, going from that beautiful chestnut mane that we have always seen him look very natural in a very natural way to the most trendy bangs in 2022. A very soft one of French style that is super easy to style because it has very little hair.





We are talking about a fringe that falls straight on the forehead, but is paraded on the sides in an organic way and creating a carefree and sweet effect. Lily Collins has done it with very little hair as she has very fine hair and can afford it.





The result has us totally in love, because her hairdresser Gregory Russell has managed to perfectly find the haircut that best frames her face and favors her features. In addition, this type of bangs is perfect for the most hesitant, because it quickly grows and you can start to open it so that it merges with the rest of the mane.





Photos | @lilyjcollins.