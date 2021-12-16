I still remember when I first tried the chocolate nougat and puffed rice. I can assure you that it was a great discovery, and not only in my home, as proof of this is that over the years it continues to be one of the favorites of children and not so children of every home.

That little flavor mix of chocolate and dried fruits, with the crunchy touch that the rice gives it, makes this nougat fly off the Christmas trays with a coffee, dessert or pieces stolen after hours.

Now You will see how easy it is to prepare it at home, so that before a craving you don’t even have to go to the supermarket.

We will melt the chocolate coating up to 32 degrees. In a bowl we put the hazelnut praline or Nutella and add the melted chocolate on top. We mix until the two ingredients are well combined. We carefully add the puffed rice, gently incorporating it into the mix. Pour into the nougat molds or into some rectangular milk cartons cut lengthwise. We film with transparent film and let crystallize for at least two hours in the fridge.

With what to accompany the chocolate nougat and puffed rice

I will not be the one to advise you how to taste this delicious chocolate nougat and puffed rice. Just tell you that it is so easy and it is so good, that my house has not entered the commercial for a long time.

