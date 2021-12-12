Like every December Pantone announced a few days ago the Color of the Year to the world of design: Very peri It will be the color of 2022, a completely new hue. For the first time, Pantone has mixed two existing shades to create a new color of the year. Do you remember what were the colors of the previous years? We review the colors of the last four years at the hands of Hovia and the wallpapers that perfectly represent them.

In 2022 the color will be Very Peri, according to Pantone, a symbol of the spirit of our current global era and of the transition we are experiencing today. Very Peri illustrates the fusion of modern life in correspondence with color trends in the digital world and how together they manifest in the physical world and vice versa. Pantone is inspired by the virtual world and acknowledges the influence of the digital arts community, the metaverse and gaming.

Very Peri (from “periwinkle” in English, purple-hued plant) is a hue purple blue that blends with a nuance purplish red, a color that exudes a sense of energy capable of promoting unlimited creativity and imagination. Hovia’s Memphis Blues paper features Very Peri’s color and personality, drawing inspiration from the bold, digital and transient potential of the palette, creatively blending purple, pink and creamy hues to create a dynamic, bold and at the same time pattern. comfortable.

In 2021 there were two colors chosen Illuminating + Ultimate Gray, according to Pantone: a union of colors that conveys a message of strength and hope, imperishable and energizing at the same time. A color story that sums up deep feelings of weight with the promise of something sunny and friendly. The Petal Print mural was one of those chosen by Hovia with those gray and yellow tones.

In 2020 the Classic Blue, according to Pantone, a timeless and imperishable shade of blue that stands out for its elegance and simplicity. Evoking the vast and endless twilight sky, the comforting qualities of Classic Blue offer the promise of protection. In the Dusk wallpaper mural, Hovia used the Classic Blue shade to create an artistic paint-effect design that exudes a sense of elegance and simplicity, thus interpreting the inspiration behind the color of the year for 2020.

And in 2019 the color of the year was Living Coral, according to Pantone: an intense yet soft tone that fills us with warmth and encouragement, offering us comfort and optimism in an environment characterized by constant transformation. The Coral de Hovia mural features a dynamic marine-themed illustration that unfolds through a vibrant color palette, including Living Coral and other very similar hues.

As you know, the Hovia wallpapers and murals they are available to measure and in rolls, depending on the model. Custom designs can also be purchased on self-adhesive paper, ideal for rented spaces. What are the colors that you like the most to dress your walls?

More information | Hovia

In Decoesfera | Trend alert: 8 Westwing items to dress your home with Very Peri, the trendy color of 2022

Has inspired us

