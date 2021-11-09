Niantic Labs offers all developers the opportunity to get their hands on the technology behind their games Pokemon go and Pikmin Bloom, so they can create their own augmented reality applications focused on what the company calls the “metaverse of the real world.”

To do this, the company launches the Niantic Lightship platform, where developers can use the Ninatic’s toolkit for creating 3D mesh maps in real timeso that applications can understand the surfaces and topography of the world around a device.

Other available APIs will help applications understand the difference between various elements of an environment, such as the ground, sky, water, and buildings. The toolkit also helps developers create applications that allow up to five players to participate in the same augmented reality multiplayer session, keeping all their content and interactions in sync.

The tools are mostly free. Multiplayer APIs will be available at no cost for the first six months, no matter how many users an application has. Thereafter, Niantic will charge a fee – not specified – when the APIs are used in an application with more than 50 thousand active monthly users.

A private beta version of the development kit has been tested by a number of well-known brands, including Universal Pictures and Warner Music Group. Coachella has created an augmented reality experience that festival goers will be able to experience next year, in which you’ll see a large version of the event’s butterfly landing on the seven-story Spectra rainbow walkway tower.

In the meantime, Shueisha – a Japanese manga publishing company – is working with developer T&S to bring characters from One Piece and other manga to the real world, through augmented reality, with an application that will be available in 2022.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: Everything you need to know about the metaverse Mark Zuckerberg talks so much about

What’s more, Niantic also announced a $ 20 million investment fund to support developers. that “share our vision of the metaverse of the real world and contribute to the global ecosystem that we are building.”

It should be noted that Niantic’s vision of the metaverse is very different from what Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has shown, where virtual reality is the medium where people would be immersed, leaving the real world aside.

Unlike this concept, what Niantic envisions is the “real world metaverse”. In a company blog post, CEO John Hanke explained that the “real world metaverse” is about connecting the physical and digital worlds, rather than existing purely as a virtual experience. With that in mind, his company has been working on augmented reality glasses, from Qualcomm’s own, in recent years.